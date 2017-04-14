WSC splits with Bemidji State

Wayne State’s Aaron Krier went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and five RBI in the second game to help the Wildcats split a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader against Bemidji State Friday evening at Riverside Park in Yankton, South Dakota. WSC is now 16-18 overall and 11-11 in NSIC games while BSU is 12-20 and 9-11 in league play.

Bemidji State used a five-run fifth inning to take down the Wildcats 8-2 in the opener.

The Beavers scored single runs in the third and fourth inning for a 2-0 lead and then added five in the fifth for a 7-0 advantage. WSC got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Tandon Dorn doubled and scored on a BSU fielding error to make it 7-1.

BSU plated their final run in the sixth to make the score 8-1 and the Wildcats closed out the scoring in the bottom of the seventh when Dorn was hit by a pitch and scored on a Beaver fielding error to make the final score 8-2.

WSC had seven hits in the contest. Freshman outfielder Jackson Petersen was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Cody Jenkins was 2 for 3 with a double while Dorn doubled and scored both Wildcat runs. Junior David Janes was 0 for 3 in the contest, ending his 18-game hit streak.

Starter Bobby St. Pierre (4-3) was tagged with the pitching loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Joey Lenihan worked one inning of relief with Dalton Smith pitching the final 1 1/3 innings.

The second game saw WSC take a 5-0 lead after two innings

The ‘Cats opened the scoring in the first when Aaron Krier was hit by a pitch and scored on Cody Jenkins’ single for a 1-0 lead.

WSC came up with four runs in the second for a 5-0 lead. Krier’s two-run homer was the big hit in the inning along with an RBI double by Peyton Barnes.

Bemidji State used a big third inning to take a 6-5 lead as the Beavers capitalized on a pair of Wildcat errors with just three hits to score six runs.

The ‘Cats regained the lead in the fifth inning as Tanner Simons (double) and Cody Jenkins (walk) scored on a throwing error by BSU pitcher Luke Benge when Bodie Cooper put down a sacrifice bunt giving WSC a 7-6 lead. A Peyton Barnes RBI double put the ‘Cats in front 8-6 followed by a bases-loaded clearing double from Aaron Krier giving WSC an 11-6 lead. Krier then stole third and scored on a BSU throwing error making the score 12-6.

Bemidji State came up with one run in the sixth inning to trim the WSC advantage to 12-7.

WSC closed out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning when Krier walked and scored on a Cody Jenkins single for a 13-7 final score.

WSC had eight hits in the win, led by Krier going 2 for 3 with a homer, double, five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. Peyton Barnes was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored while Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Reliever Keenan Breen (3-0), one of four Wildcat pitchers, earned the pitching win, working three innings and allowing just one run on three hits. Starter Hunter Wienhoff worked the first 2 2/3 innings. Reliever Gage Hoogers pitched 1 1/3 innings with Tegan Nissen retiring the final six batters of the game to seal the win.

WSC and Bemidji State are scheduled to meet in Wayne Saturday for a noon doubleheader to close out the four-game NSIC series.