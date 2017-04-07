WSC splits at Minnesota-Duluth

Wayne State rebounded from a heartbreaking, 4-3 10-inning loss in the opener as freshman starter Hunter Wienhoff fired a complete game five-hitter in the second game to give the Wildcats a 5-1 win and a split of the Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader played Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota. The host Bulldogs are now 13-13 and 8-6 in the league with WSC now 12-16 and 7-9 in the NSIC

In the opener, WSC tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings but fell to 1-5 in one-run games as the Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the 10th for a 4-3 win.

WSC scored single runs in the second and third innings for a 2-0 lead. Peyton Barnes had a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored David Janes (walk) for the first run while Aaron Krier led off the third inning with a solo homer for the second Wildcat run.

UMD scored twice in the bottom of the third and added one run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead.

The Wildcats forced extra innings by scoring in the top of the seventh and had the go-ahead run thrown out at home plate to keep the score 3-3. Krier walked with two outs and scored on a Tanner Simons RBI double down the left field line making the score 3-3. Cody Jenkins then singled to right field but Simons was gunned down at home as WSC attempted to take a 4-3 lead.

The score remained 3-3 until the bottom of the 10th inning. UMD’s Tyler Wojciechowksi laced a triple to centerfield with one out against Wildcat reliever Joey Lenihan. Following an intentional walk, Marco Lucarelli put down a bunt that brought home pinch-runner Eric Yachinich with the game-winning run for a 4-3 Bulldog win.

WSC had 11 hits in the game to nine for UMD. Jackson Peterson was 2 for 4 with a double followed by Cody Jenkins and Tandon Dorn each with two singles. Krier had a solo homer while Janes and Simons each recorded doubles.

Starter Bobby St. Pierre worked nine innings for the Wildcats, allowing eight hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and two walks. Lenihan (0-2) was tagged with the loss in relief, giving up one run and one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

The second game saw freshman starter Hunter Wienhoff fired a complete game five-hitter to help the Wildcats salvage a split with a 5-1 win over Minnesota Duluth.

The ‘Cats scored in the first when Simons doubled and crossed the plate on a Cody Jenkins sacrifice fly.

WSC scored two more runs in the third when Kyle Thompson and David Janes each produced run-scoring singles for a 3-0 Wildcat advantage.

After UMD scored one run in the bottom of the third to cut the WSC lead to 3-1, the Wildcats responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Petersen and Barnes each reached on errors with both players scoring on a Tanner Simons double to right-center field.

Wayne State had nine hits in the win to just five by the Bulldogs.

Simons led the ‘Cats in hitting going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Thompson was 2 for 3 with a double while Krier, Bodie Cooper, Tandon Dorn and Janes each singled with Janes extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Wienhoff (2-2) earned the complete game win on the hill, giving up just one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The two teams conclude the four-game NSIC series on Saturday at 12 p.m. with a doubleheader at Bulldog Park in Duluth, Minnesota.