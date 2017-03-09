WSC Softball wins final two games of National Training Center Spring Games

Sophomore Abbie Hix was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI while junior Nataliah Hopkins fired five scoreless innings in the circle to lead Wayne State College in a 7-2 win over Concordia College of New York Thursday morning at the National Training Center Spring Softball Games in Minneola, Florida. WSC is now 3-14 on the year while Concordia College drops to 1-4.

Wayne State opened the scoring with two runs in the first on an Abbie Hix two-run homer. The ‘Cats took a 4-0 lead in the second thanks to RBI doubles by Blair Shanks and Alyssa Schropp.

Concordia College got on the board in the sixth with one run to make the score 4-1, but the Wildcats added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh for a 7-1 lead. WSC had just one hit in the inning, an Abbie Hix single, but took advantage of three Clipper errors for the three run seventh. Concordia College closed the scoring with one run in the bottom of the seventh to make the final 7-2.

WSC had nine hits in the win, led by Hix going 3 for 4 with a homer, single, two RBI and two runs scored. Schropp and Shanks each added doubles in the Wildcat win while Katelyn Wobken, Melanie Alyea, Emily Chandler and Monique Alyea each singled.

Hopkins (3-7) was the winning pitcher, firing five scoreless innings on five hits with four strikeouts. Freshman Allison Niemeier worked the final two innings and yielded two runs on two hits with one walk.

The Wayne State College softball team finished their annual spring break trip to Florida Thursday afternoon with a 4-2 win over St. Joseph’s of Indiana at the National Training Center Spring Games in Minneola, Florida. The Wildcats ended their spring break trip with a 3-5 record that included three losses by one run. Overall, WSC is now 4-14 on the season while St. Joseph’s of Indiana is now 4-10.

The Wildcats opened the scoring in the first when Katelyn Wobken singled and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 WSC lead.

WSC went in front 3-0 in the third when sophomore outfielder Emily Chandler came through with a two-run single that scored Melanie Alyea (walk) and Rachel Shumaker (single).

The Pumas got on the board in the fifth with a single run to make the score 3-1. WSC scored its final run in the sixth when Wobken doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alyssa Schropp for a 4-1 lead.

St. Joseph’s made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scoring one run while leaving the bases loaded before the Wildcats got the leadoff batter for the Pumas to strike out ending the game as WSC held on for the 4-2 win.

Wayne State had 10 hits in the game. Wobken ended 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored while Chandler finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Shumaker finished 2 for 4 with a pair of singles while Jordyn Breitbarth doubled.

Junior Nataliah Hopkins (4-7) was the winning pitcher for WSC firing a complete game win. She retired the first nine batters she faced and ended the game allowing just five hits and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and one walk.

Wayne State resumes play on Friday, March 17th when the Wildcats play at the Missouri Western Tournament in St. Joseph, Missouri.