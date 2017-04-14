WSC softball notches sweep at MSU Moorhead

Wayne State scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the opener 8-7, then used a three-run homer in the sixth by Katelyn Wobken combined with a complete game pitching effort from Nataliah Hopkins to win the second game 5-1 and complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep Friday afternoon in Moorhead, Minnesota. WSC is now 10-30 on the season and 4-12 in the NSIC while MSUM is 8-25 and 3-13 in league games.

The opener saw WSC rally in the top of the seventh inning with three runs on three hits combined with one MSUM error as the Wildcats finished with the 8-7 win.

WSC used an RBI triple by Rachel Shumaker and an RBI single from Abbie Hix to take a 2-0 lead in the second. The ‘Cats scored again in the third on a leadoff homer from Monique Alyea for a 3-0 lead.

MSU Moorhead tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the third and took a 4-3 lead with another run in the bottom of the fourth.

The ‘Cats regained the lead in the top of the fifth at 5-4 when Jordyn Breitbarth belted a two-run homer to left centerfield scoring Melanie Alyea (walked).

The Dragons countered in the bottom of the fifth with three runs to take a 7-5 lead.

WSC opened the seventh with three consecutive singles by Monique Alyea, Melanie Alyea and Breitbarth. Following a fielder’s choice, Abbie Hix reached on a Dragon throwing error that brought home the Alyea sisters. Alyssa Schropp’s sacrifce fly scored Breitbarth with the eventual game winning run for the ‘Cats in an 8-7 win.

MSU Moorhead held a 16-10 edge in hits on the Wildcats. Breitbarth was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Melanie Alyea was 2 for 3 with two runs scored while Monique Alyea was 2 for 4 with a homer.

Nataliah Hopkins (8-17) worked four innings of relief to get the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout. Starter Riley Vanderveen pitched the first three innings, charged with three runs on eight hits.

The second game saw Wobken and Shumaker go a combined 5 for 8 at the plate driving in all five runs while Hopkins pitched a complete game win as WSC posted a 5-1 win.

WSC opened the scoring in the fourth on Shumaker’s RBI double for a 1-0 lead. The ‘Cats scored another run in the fifth on a Shumaker RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

The ‘Cats increased the lead to 5-0 in the sixth on Wobken’s three-run homer. MSUM avoided the shutout in the bottom of the sixth with one run to close the scoring in a 5-1 WSC win.

WSC had an 11-hit attack, led by Shumaker going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Wobken was 2 for 4 with a three-run homer while Breitbarth going 2 for 4 with a triple.

Hopkins (9-17) recorded a complete game win in the circle, allowing one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

WSC plays again on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Aberdeen, South Dakota against Northern State.