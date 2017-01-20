WSC softball hosting Hitting/Skills and Pitching Camps

The Wayne State College softball program will host a Hitting/General Skills Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th and a Pitching Clinic Sunday, February 12th in the WSC Recreation Center.

The Hitting/General Skills Clinic on Saturday, February 4th is open for players 8-13 years old, while the clinic on Sunday, February 5th is open for players 14-18 years old. Check in for each camp is 8:30 – 9 a.m. with each clinic running from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The cost of each clinic is $50 and includes a camp t-shirt.

The clinics will emphasize the basic skills needed for hitting and defense and is designed for the novice to advanced athlete.

Instructors for the clinics will be Wildcat coaches and players and is a great clinic for young players to help enhance their game.

The Pitching Clinic on Sunday, February 12th is open to players ages 10-18 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with registration taking place at 9:30 a.m. in the WSC Recreation Center. The clinic emphasizes the basic skills need for pitching and will enhance your pitching game. Pitchers are responsible for their own catchers at the clinic.

Cost of the pitching clinic is $50 and includes a camp t-shirt.

All athletes should come dressed for participation. It is recommended that athletes bring tennis/turf shoes, glove, bat, batting gloves and water bottle.

For more information on the clinics, contact WSC head softball coach Shelli Manson at 402-375-7522 or email shmanso1@wsc.edu.

Fans can also register online by logging onto www.wscsoftballcamps or mailing their registration form and payment to: WSC Softball Camps, Attn: Ryan Hix, 1111 Main Street, Wayne, Neb. 68787.