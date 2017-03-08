WSC Softball falls to Wilmington and Southern Indiana

Wilmington University of Delaware scored eight runs in the fourth inning to defeat Wayne State College 12-2 Wednesday morning at the National Training Center Spring Softball Games in Clermont, Florida. Wilmington improves to 6-5 on the year while WSC drops to 2-13.

WSC scored first when Katelyn Wobken reached on an error and scored on Melanie Alyea ‘s single for a 1-0 first inning lead.

After Wilmington took a 4-1 lead in the third inning, the Wildcats scored their final run of the game in the top of the fourth when Abbie Hix doubled and scored when Rachel Shumaker reached on an error to make the score 4-2.

Wilmington put the game out of reach with an eight-run fourth inning, using seven hits and three WSC errors to make the final score 12-2.

Wilmington finished with 14 hits to three for WSC. Hix doubled for the game’s only extra base hit while Melanie Alyea and Emily Chandler each singled.

Freshman Allison Niemeier (0-3) suffered the pitching loss, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work. Junior Nataliah Hopkins worked the first two innings of the game and gave up three hits and no runs with two strikeouts.

#16 Southern Indiana rallied late with four runs in the fifth and six more in the bottom of the sixth to post a 12-6 come-from-behind win over Wayne State in non-conference softball played Wednesday afternoon at the National Training Center Spring Games in Clermont, Florida. The Eagles are now 13-3 with the win while WSC drops to 2-14.

The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but WSC came back with two in the second and four runs in the third for a 6-2 Wildcat lead. Monique Alyea and Blair Shanks delivered RBI singles for the Wildcats in the second inning.

Big hits in the four-run Wildcat third inning came from Monique Alyea and Jenna Stewart with RBI singles while Melanie Alyea and Rachel Shumaker each doubled.

But the Southern Indiana bats came alive in the final two innings as the Eagles produced six hits and scored four runs in the fifth and added six runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 6-6 tie and finish with a 12-6 win.

Southern Indiana had 16 hits in the game to 12 for WSC, a season-high. Monique Alyea finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the ‘Cats at the plate. Shumaker was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored while Alyssa Schropp was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Wobken and Melanie Alyea each doubled.

