WSC Softball falls to Rockhurst, beats Findlay

Rockhurst University put together four straight hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to rally for a 4-3 win over Wayne State College at the National Training Center Spring Softball Games in Clermont, Florida Monday afternoon. The Hawks improve to 8-7 with the win while dropping WSC to 1-12.

WSC opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when leadoff batter Katelyn Wobken homered over the left field fence for a 1-0 Wildcat lead. Rockhurst tied the score with one run in the bottom of the third inning to make it 1-1.

The Wildcats regained the lead at 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Monique Alyea doubled to score Abbie Hix (reached on error) and pinch runner Sarah Hunter ( Melanie Alyea single).

But Rockhurst mounted a two out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with four straight hits that produced three runs as the Hawks shocked the Wildcats with the 4-3 win.

WSC had five hits in the contest. Monique Alyea was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI while Wobken added a solo homer. Alyssa Schropp and Melanie Alyea each had singles in the loss.

Junior pitcher Nataliah Hopkins (1-6) was the hard luck losing pitcher, allowing four runs on 11 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Wildcats then downed Findlay 6-2.

Wayne continues play at the Spring Games on Wednesday with an 8:00 a.m. game against Wilmington, and a 10:30 a.m. date with Southern Indiana.