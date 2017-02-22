WSC Softball double dipped by Fort Hays State

Fort Hays State scored in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener 2-1, then held Wayne State to three hits in the second game for a 7-0 win to complete a non-conference doubleheader softball sweep over the Wildcats Wednesday afternoon in Hays, Kansas. The host Tigers improve to 5-8 with the wins while WSC falls to 1-7 on the year.

In the opener, Fort Hays State scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Wildcats a heartbreaking 2-1 loss.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the host Tigers put together three hits to score the first run of the game for a 1-0 lead.

WSC evened the score in the top of the sixth when Abbie Hix walked and scored on Rachel Shumaker’s RBI double to left field.

But the Tigers capitalized on a Wildcat fielding error with one out in the seventh, advanced the runner to third on a sacrifice bunt followed by a game-winning single to hand WSC a 2-1 loss.

Fort Hays State had eight hits in the game to five for WSC. Shumaker was 2 for 3 with a double, single and RBI to lead the Wildcats at the plate while Katelyn Wobken was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Monique Alyea had the other WSC hit, a single.

Sophomore Riley Vanderveen (0-3) was the hard-luck losing pitcher, allowing just two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

The second game saw Fort Hays State pitchers Carrie Clarke and Kylie Strand limit the Wildcats to three singles as the Tigers completed the sweep with a 7-0 win.

WSC opened the game with back-to-back singles from Wobken and Emily Chandler, but was held without another hit until the seventh inning when Monique Alyea singled with two outs.

Fort Hays State scored two runs in the first, three more in the third and two in the fifth for their seven runs.

FHSU had nine hits in the game to three for WSC.

Freshman pitcher Allison Niemeier (0-1) suffered the pitching loss, charged with five runs on six hits over 2 1/3 innings with two walks. Vanderveen pitched the remaining 3 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and two runs with one strikeout.

The Wildcats will be in action again on Wednesday, March 1 playing at Truman State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.