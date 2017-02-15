WSC ranked 9th in first NCAA DII Central Region Women’s Basketball Rankings

Wayne State College is ranked ninth in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Women’s Basketball Rankings released Wednesday afternoon by the NCAA national committee in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Central Region is made up of teams from the Great American Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The Wildcats are 19-6 overall and 17-6 against NCAA Division II teams overall and in-region.

Emporia State leads the initial rankings followed by Harding, Pittsburg State, MSU Moorhead and Central Oklahoma in the top five. Central Missouri is sixth and Arkansas Tech seventh with three teams from the NSIC – Augustana, Wayne State and Winona State – rounding out the top 10 teams.

The MIAA and NSIC each have four teams in the rankings with the GAC earning the other two spots.

The top eight teams from the region advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament March 10, 11 and 13. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the three conference tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded to teams on an at-large basis.

Wayne State will close out the regular season at home this weekend hosting Upper Iowa Friday night at 6 p.m. and Winona State Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.