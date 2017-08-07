WSC Men’s Basketball releases schedule

Wayne State College head men’s basketball coach Jeff Kaminisky has released the Wildcat schedule for the 2017-18 season, highlighted by 16 home games, an exhibition game at Wright State in Ohio and a Thanksgiving trip to Puerto Rico.

The November part of the schedule includes an exhibition game at Division I Wright State in Ohio on Friday, November 3rd. Wright State is coached by Scott Nagy, whose son Tyler is a senior on the Wildcat roster this season.

Wayne State’s regular season opens on Friday, November 10th at in-state rival Nebraska-Kearney with the Lopers returning to Wayne two days later to face the Wildcats in the home opener on Sunday, November 12th. WSC hosts Barclay College of Kansas on Friday, November 17th followed by the NSIC opener vs. Augustana on Monday, November 20th in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats close out the November slate with a trip to Puerto Rico to play two games on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th against Division II opponents to be named at a later date.

“We have an exciting and challenging schedule in 2017-18,” remarked Kaminsky. “The highlight of our preseason is our trip to Dayton, Ohio to face Division I Wright State. We start the regular season with two important in-region games against Nebraska-Kearney and one of the highlights of our non-conference schedule will be our trip to Puerto Rico and the opportunity to play in the Robert Clemente Colisum in San Juan.”

The December slate boasts 10 games with five at home in a stretch of 11 days. WSC opens the month of December with NSIC road games at Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul on December 1 and 2. The ‘Cats then return to Rice Auditorium for a five-game homestand starting on Tuesday, December 5th vs. Nebraska Christian College with NSIC home games set for Friday and Saturday, December 8th and 9th vs. University of Mary and Minot State.

The Wildcats conclude the non-conference slate on Monday, December 11th vs. Mount Marty and Friday, December 15th against Grace Bible University.

“We will have an opportunity to play five non-conference home games this season compared to one last season,” added Kaminsky.

WSC wraps up the December portion of the schedule with road contests at Augustana on Tuesday, December 19th followed by games at Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State December 30 and 31.

Six of Wayne State’s eight games in January will be played at Rice Auditorium, starting January 5 and 6 with NSIC home games vs. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State. The lone road trip for WSC in January comes on the 12th and 13th visiting Northern State and MSU Moorhead. Home games to close out the month of January find the Wildcats hosting Winona State and Upper Iowa January 19 and 20 and St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth coming to Wayne January 26 and 27.

The Feburary schedule of six games starts with WSC on the road at Bemidji State February 2 and Minnesota Crookston February 3. The final home regular season games are February 9 and 10 against Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. WSC ends the regular season on the road with visits to Upper Iowa February 16th and Winona State February 17th.

The opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament is set for Wednesday, February 21st with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota February 24-27.

Wayne State ended the 2016-17 season with a 10-19 record, placing sixth in the NSIC South Division at 8-14 in league play. The Wildcats doubled last year’s win total under first-year head coach Jeff Kaminsky and returns all players for next season since last year’s roster had no seniors.