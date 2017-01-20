WSC Men win, Women lose on road

Wayne State College rallied from a 58-48 deficit with 4:58 to play as the Wildcats posted a 66-63 overtime victory at Winona State Friday evening in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball played at McCown Gymnasium in Winona, Minnesota. It was just the second win in the last 23 matchups for WSC against Winona State dating back to 2005, snapping an 11-game losing streak to Winona State in Winona. WSC is now 6-13 and 4-9 in the NSIC while Winona State slips to 8-9 and 5-8 in league play.

The Wildcats built a 12-7 lead five minutes into the contest. Winona State then held WSC without a basket for the next 8:12 as the Warriors took a 15-13 lead on the Wildcats.

WSC regained the lead at 16-15 following a Jordan Cornelius 3-pointer with 6:40 to go before halftime.

With the score tied at 19-19 with 5:11 left in the half, Winona State scored the next seven points for a 26-19 lead before finishing the first half with a 28-24 lead.

Early in the second half, WSC crept within one several times until the Warriors used a scoring spurt midway through the half to take several leads of 10 points.

WSC trailed 43-42 at the 10:34 mark of the second half, but Winona State scored the next nine points to take a 10-point lead at 52-42 with 7:38 remaining.

Winona State still led 58-48 with 4:56 to play when the Wildcats rallied late to force overtime.

A Cornelius jumper, TerHark 3-pointer and two Matt Thomas free throws got the Wildcats within three at 58-55 with 3:26 to play.

Neither team scored again until the 1:07 mark when Vance Janssen’s layup got the ‘Cats within one at 58-57.

Junior Austin Esters made one of two free throws with 28 seconds to play, forcing overtime at 58.

Both teams traded baskets early in overtime to make the score 60-60 with 3:10 to go. Janssen hit one of two free throws with 2:44 left to give WSC the lead for good at 61-60.

After TerHark hit one of two charity tosses for a 62-60 lead, Kendall Jacks made two free throws with 41 seconds left for a 64-60 WSC advantage. Cornelius drained two free throws with 18 seconds to play for a 66-60 lead. Winona State’s Riley Bambenek drained a 3-pointer with nine seconds to go for a 66-63 score.

Following a WSC turnover with three seconds left, Winona State’s 3-pointer from the top of the key by Isaiah Gray came after the buzzer as the sound just curled out of the rim allowing Wayne State to hang on for the victory.

Wayne State shot just 35.1 percent from the field making 20 of 57 shots, including 9 of 25 behind the arc. The ‘Cats were 17 for 24 (70.8%) from the free throw line.

Cornelius led WSC in scoring with 14 points followed by Kendall Jacks with 13. Janssen and Brian Goodwin each accounted for 10 points in the win.

Winona State was 25 of 62 from the field for 40.3 percent, going 6 of 19 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 at the foul line. Tommy Gathje paced WSU with 15 points followed by Connor Flack with 12 points.

Winona State held a 43-37 edge in rebounding over the Wildcats despite nine boards from Cornelius.

Jacks, Janssen and Goodwin each had three assists for WSC while Janssen had three steals.

WSC had just nine turnovers in the game compared to 14 on Winona State.

Wayne State will be in action again Saturday evening playing at Upper Iowa in a 6 p.m. NSIC matchup.

#17 Winona State built a 24-6 first quarter lead and never looked back as the Warriors controlled Wayne State College 62-41 in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball Friday evening at McCown Gymnasium in Winona, Minnesota. WSC falls to 13-5 and 8-5 in the NSIC while the host Warriors improve to 16-3 and 11-2 in the league.

The Wildcats never led in the game as Winona State took a 6-0 lead in the opening 50 seconds of the contest. Winona State took a 13-3 lead 3:30 into the game and led 24-6 after one quarter as WSC shot just 2 of 12 in the opening quarter.

Winona State continued their dominance in the second quarter as the Warriors sank 9 of 14 shots from the field to build a commanding 40-16 lead at intermission as the Wildcats finished the first half making just 6 of 33 shots (18.2%).

WSC made a run early in the third quarter on the Warriors and cut the 24-point deficit to 16 on a Kacie O’Connor 3-pointer with 4:58 to play in the third quarter, but Winona State ended the quarter with a 51-28 lead.

The Wildcats held a 13-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter as Winona State came away with the 62-41 victory.

Wayne State made just 15 of 59 shots in the game for a season-low 25.4 percent. The ‘Cats were 6 for 29 behind the 3-point stripe and 5 of 8 at the charity stripe.

Haley Moore and Kacie O’Connor each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats in scoring.

Winona State was 27 of 56 from the field for 48.2 percent after spending much of the game over 50 percent. The Warriors were 5 of 11 from the 3-point line and 3 for 3 at the foul stripe.

Jenny Tuttle led four Warrior players in double digits with 15 points followed by Kayla Timmerman with 12. Jenny Weiland (11) and Tara Roelofs (10) also hit double digits for Winona State.

The Warriors finished with a 40-35 advantage in rebounding over Wayne State despite 11 offensive boards by the ‘Cats. Paige Ballinger grabbed a game-high nine boards for WSC while Weiland led Winona State with seven.

Winona State held a 28-10 advantage on points in the paint over WSC. Wayne State had one more turnover in the contest than Winona State 16-15. Ballinger had all four of Wayne State’s blocks in the contest.

The Wildcats will be on the road again Saturday afternoon visiting Upper Iowa in a 4 p.m. NSIC contest.