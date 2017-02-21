WSC men visit St. Cloud State in NSIC Sanford Health Tournament opener

Wayne State College travels to St. Cloud State Wednesday evening for the first round of the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament with game time set for 7 p.m.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 10-18 overall and sixth place in the NSIC South at 8-14 while St. Cloud State is 18-13 and placed third in the NSIC North at 14-8 in league play.

The two teams met once this season – in St. Cloud on January 27 – with the Huskies winning 84-80.

St. Cloud State is 1-0 all-time against WSC in the NSIC Tournament, beating the Wildcats in the 2010 semi-finals 74-66 in St. Cloud.