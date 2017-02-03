WSC Men lose to Bemidji State; Women Win

Bemidji State’s Christian Pekarek hit a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to hand Wayne State a heartbreaking 78-76 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball loss Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. BSU is now 9-14 and 7-10 in the NSIC North while WSC falls to 7-16 and 5-12 in the NSIC South.

Wayne State held the lead for 36:07 in the contest while Bemidji State led for just 1:28, but it was the Beavers coming up with late-game heroics to pick up the win.

WSC was solid early in the game, taking an 18-7 lead at the 12:22 mark on a Kendall Jacks jumper. The ‘Cats took their biggest lead of the night at 29-16 with 7:07 to go before halftime on a Jacks 3-pointer and led again by 13 at 31-18 with 5:46 to play in the half.

With WSC leading 35-25 with 3:23 left before halftime, Bemidji State closed the half strong and cut the Wildcat advantage to 37-33 at halftime.

The Wildcats held a seven-point lead (52-45) with 12:30 remaining. Bemidji State rallied and forced the game’s third tie at 54-54 on a layup by Jai’Vionne Green with 9:32 to play.

Neither team held a lead of more than four points the rest of the game.

WSC led 71-67 with 4:30 remaining following a pair of Matt Thomas free throws. The ‘Cats still led 74-71 with 3:20 to go after two Austin Esters free throws.

A Ben Best layup followed by a Green layup with 10 seconds to play gave Bemidji State a rare lead at 75-74.

Wayne State’s Vance Janssen was fouled with 5.2 seconds remaining and sank both charity tosses to put the ‘Cats ahead 76-75.

Best took the inbounds pass for BSU and found Pekarek on the left wing, who then drained a high-arching 25 footer next to the Beaver bench as time expired allowing the Beavers to hand WSC a heartbreaking defeat.

Wayne State made 28 of 66 shots from the field for 42.4 percent. The ‘Cats were 5 for 19 behind the arc and 15 for 18 at the free throw line.

Jacks led WSC in scoring with 19 points followed by Matt Thomas with 15. Brian Goodwin and Austin Esters accounted for 14 points apiece.

Bemidji State was 29 of 55 shooting for 52.7 percent, going 16 for 28 (57%) in the second half. The Beavers were 10 of 21 from 3-point range and 10 out of 14 from the foul stripe.

The Beavers held a 39-28 advantage in rebounding over WSC. Best had 10 caroms for BSU while Jacks and Jordan Cornelius grabbed five for the Wildcats.

WSC forced 21 turnovers on Bemidji State, leading to a 23-9 advantage on points off turnovers. The Wildcats had just seven turnovers in the contest.

Wayne State will be home again Saturday, entertaining Minnesota Crookston in a 6 p.m. contest.

Wayne State College never trailed, but had to battle for a hard-fought 70-65 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball win Friday evening over Bemidji State at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats improve to 16-6 and 11-6 in the NSIC South while the visiting Beavers drop to 6-15 and 3-14 in league play.

The Wildcats opened the game strong, taking a 15-4 lead at the 4:33 mark of the first quarter. WSC closed the quarter making 8 of 12 shots from the field and 6 of 7 behind the arc as consecutive treys from Amanda Brainerd, Katie Hoskins and Evelyn Knox to end the quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-9 lead.

But the tables were turned on the Wildcats in the second quarter as WSC went ice cold from the floor (3 of 16 for 18%) while BSU connected on 10 of 16 in the quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 24-9 to cut the Wayne State advantage TO 35-33 at intermission.

Bemidji State opened the second half with a basket for the game’s lone tie at 35-35. WSC then went on a 12-2 run and regained a double-digit lead at 47-37 following a 3-pointer from Maggie Schulte with 4:22 to play third quarter.

WSC held a 49-42 lead after three quarters, but BSU would never let the Wildcats put the game out of reach.

With WSC leading 57-53, the Wildcats used two free throws from Schulte and Paige Ballinger and a layup from Anna Martensen to give the ‘Cats a 63-53 lead with 3:47 to play.

The Beavers made one more run at the Wildcats and got as close as three at 68-65 with 11 seconds, but senior Katie Hoskins canned a pair of free throws with nine seconds to play sealing the 70-65 win.

Wayne State shot 19 of 50 from the field for 38 percent. The ‘Cats were 8 for 20 behind the arc and 24 of 33 at the charity stripe.

Ballinger paced WSC in scoring with 20 points. Martensen and Schulte also hit double figures with 14 and 10 respectively.

Bemidji State made 27 of 65 shots from the floor (41.5%), going 6 for 20 from the 3-point line. The Beavers were just 5 of 8 at the foul stripe.

BSU held a slim 38-36 advantage in rebounding over the Wildcats. Martensen led WSC on the glass with eight followed by Hoskins and Ballinger with five apiece.

WSC had just nine turnovers in the game compared to 10 on BSU. Ballinger had four of Wayne State’s 16 assists and also recorded four of the Wildcats’ six blocks.

The Wildcats will be at home again Saturday afternoon hosting Minnesota Crookston in a 4 p.m. NSIC contest in Rice Auditorium.