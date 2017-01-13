WSC Men Fall to Northern State; Women win

Wayne State College shot a season-worst 32.3 percent (21-65) from the field as the Wildcats suffered a 76-66 defeat to Northern State in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC drops to 5-12 and 3-8 in league play while NSU improves to 12-5 and 8-3 in the NSIC.

Northern State held a pair of six point leads early in the contest, but WSC battled back to take the lead.

With the Wolves leading 17-11 at the 10:25 mark, WSC scored eight straight points and took their first lead of the game at 19-17 on a pair of Brian Goodwin free throws with 7:41 to play in the half.

The two teams exchanged seven ties and four lead changes the rest of the half and Northern State ended with a 31-29 lead on a Brayden McNeary layup to end the half.

Northern State opened the second half with a 14-6 run to take a 45-35 lead. WSC used a Luke TerHark 3-pointer to get within seven at 45-38, but that’s as close as the Wildcats would get.

The Wolves scored the next seven points for a 52-38 lead and the Wildcats never got closer than nine the rest of the game as Northern State finished with the 76-66 win.

WSC shot a season-low 32.3 percent making just 21 of 65 shots. The ‘Cats were 7 for 23 behind the arc and 17 of 23 (73.9%) at the charity stripe.

TerHark led the Wildcats with a career-high 16 points while Kendall Jacks finished in double figures for a ninth straight game with 15.

Northern State made 22 of 45 shots in the contest for 48.9 percent. The Wolves were 7 for 17 from 3-point range and 25 of 32 at the charity stripe.

Logan Doyle paced NSU in scoring with a game-high 23 points followed by DJ Pollard with 14.

The Wolves won the rebounding battle over WSC 43-32. Jacks and Jordan Cornelius each grabbed six boards for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will be at home again Saturday evening hosting MSU Moorhead in a 6 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.

Wayne State College scored a season-high 87 points, led by season-highs from Paige Ballinger, Kacie O’Connor and Katie Hoskins, as the Wildcats outlasted Northern State 87-82 in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. It was the eighth straight win for the Wildcats, now 13-3 and 8-3 in the NSIC, while NSU slips to 11-4 and 7-4 in league play.

Senior Katie Hoskins and junior Kacie O’Connor got WSC off to a quick start as the two players combined to score the first 15 points for the Wildcats (Hoskins – 8, O’Connor – 7) to put the ‘Cats in front 15-2 with 4:54 to play in the first quarter. Northern State cut the lead to eight at the end of the first quarter 20-12.

WSC pushed the lead back to 13 (25-12) to open the second quarter on a Paige Ballinger layup and Maggie Schulte 3-pointer, but Northern State used inside play from Jill Conrad and Miranda Ristau to get as close as four (29-25) before WSC finished the first half with a 37-31 lead.

After WSC opened the third quarter strong and increased the lead to 10 at 49-39, Northern State went on a 10-1 run and got within one at 50-49 following a Paige Waytashek 3-pointer.

But the Wildcats used a strong run to end the third quarter and took a 64-54 lead on a Schulte trey to end the stanza.

The fourth quarter turned into a free throw shooting contest as the Wildcats staved off any Wolve run by making 14 of 15 at the charity stripe in the final 10 minutes as WSC finished with the 87-82 win.

WSC shot 51.1 percent from the field making 24 of 47 shots. The ‘Cats were 6 for 11 downtown and a season-high 33 of 41 at the free throw line (80.5%).

O’Connor ended with a career-high 25 points, including 12 for 13 at the foul line. Ballinger poured in a season-high 25 points that included 11 of 15 at the stripe while Hoskins produced a season-best 14 on 6 of 8 shooting.

Northern State was 30 of 71 from the field for 42.3 percent, going 4 for 15 behind the 3-point line and 18 for 21 at the charity stripe.

Jill Conrad scored 22 followed by Miranda Ristau with 21 for NSU. Sara Tvedt also hit double digits with 15.

Northern State held a sizeable 40-28 edge in rebounding over WSC thanks to 21 offensive rebounds. Schulte led the Wildcats with six boards.

Senior guard Haley Moore had six of Wayne State’s 16 assists while Schulte had a team-high three steals.

Wayne State will be at home again Saturday afternoon entertaining #18 MSU Moorhead in an NSIC contest starting at 4 p.m.