WSC Men fall at St. Cloud State; Women Win

St. Cloud State outscored Wayne State 55-42 in the second half to rally for an 84-80 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball win over the Wildcats Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. SCSU is now 15-9 overall and 11-4 in the NSIC while WSC falls to 6-15 and 4-11 in league play.

The first half saw the host Huskies control the first 10 minutes while WSC surged in the final 10 minutes of the half to take a 38-29 halftime lead.

The Huskies held a 13-5 lead at the 13:13 mark of the first half following an Andy Foley 3-pointer. SCSU still led 15-11 with 10:30 to go in the half when the Wildcats used a pair of scoring runs to turn an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

WSC scored 11 straight points to take a 22-15 lead on a Tony Bonner basket with 6:15 to go in the half. After SCSU got within four at 27-23 at the 4:04 mark, the ‘Cats scored nine of the next 11 points and took a 36-25 lead on a Kendall Jacks jumper with 1:36 left in the half before SCSU scored the final four points of the half to make the score 38-29 at intermission.

The ‘Cats opened the second half on a 3-pointer from Jordan Cornelius to take their biggest lead of the game at 41-29. But SCSU rallied with a 14-2 run over the next 3:11 and knotted the score at 43-43 on a Gage Davis 3-point play with 16:41 to go.

The Huskies continued their hot shooting, culminating a 10 for 12 stretch to start the second half with a Scottie Stone 3-pointer at the 10:25 mark for a 58-51 St. Cloud State lead.

WSC responded with a Cornelius trey and a pair of Kendall Jacks free throws to close within 58-56 at the 9:03 mark.

The Wildcats got as close as two points on two other possessions with the last coming at 62-60 on a pair of Jacks free throws with 7:47 remaining. But the Huskies scored seven of the following eight points for a 69-61 lead with 6:00 to play.

WSC made one more run at SCSU and had a chance to tie the game with just over 1:00 left, but missed three of four free throws.

The ‘Cats got within one at 81-80 when Cornelius made a layin off a Matt Thomas steal with 18 seconds left. But SCSU sealed the win making 9 of 10 free throws in the final 38 seconds for the 84-80 win.

Wayne State ended the game making 28 of 62 shots from the field for 45.2 percent, but was just 12 of 35 in the second half after shooting 59 percent (16 of 27) in the first half. The ‘Cats were 6 of 17 behind the arc and 18 for 26 from the charity stripe.

Jacks and Cornelius led WSC in scoring with 14 points apiece while Brian Goodwin and Vance Janssen each accounted for 13 points.

St. Cloud State finished 24 of 50 from the floor for 48 percent, going only 4 of 18 behind the 3-point line. But the Huskies won the game at the foul line connecting on 32 of 34 (94.1%).

Gage Davis paced the Huskies in scoring with 28 points followed by Andy Foley with 13. Scottie Stone and Mark Hall each produced 12 points for SCSU.

The Huskies held a 36-29 edge in rebounding on the Wildcats. Jacks led WSC on the glass with six caroms. Luke TerHark had four assists to lead the Wildcats.

Wayne State will be on the road again Saturday evening visiting Minnesota Duluth in a 6 p.m. contest.

Wayne State College used 50 percent shooting to offset a 51-32 disadvantage in rebounding as the Wildcats registered a 75-63 victory over St. Cloud State Friday evening in Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball played at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. It was the 11th straight win for WSC over St. Cloud State as the Wildcats improved to 15-5 on the year and 10-5 in the NSIC while the host Huskies fall to 8-11 and 6-9 in the league.

The Wildcats never trailed in the contest. WSC opened with a 7-0 lead and was in front 14-5 midway through the first quarter. After SCSU got as close as four at 14-10, the ‘Cats closed the first quarter with a 20-12 lead.

WSC took its first double-digit lead of the night early in the second quarter on a 3-point play by junior center Paige Ballinger for a 23-12 Wildcat advantage. The Huskies trimmed the Wildcat lead down to six at 32-26 before Wayne State closed the first half with a 37-29 cushion.

St. Cloud State would stay within reach for much of the third quarter until the Wildcats put together a scoring run late in the quarter to push the lead into double digits for good.

The Huskies closed within four at 50-46, but WSC had an 11-4 run to end the third quarter to take a 61-50 lead.

An Amanda Brainerd 3-pointer and Anna Martensen layup to open the fourth stanza gave the Wildcats a commanding 66-50 lead and WSC maintained a double figure lead the remainder of the game to finish with the 75-63 win.

For just the fourth time this season, Wayne State shot over 50 percent in a game as the Wildcats connected on 29 of 57 shots for 50.9 percent. WSC was 7 for 21 behind the arc and 10 of 18 from the charity stripe.

Ballinger paced the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field. She also had six rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Senior forward Anna Martensen followed with 17 points making 8 of 9 shots from the floor. Senior guard Haley Moore also hit double digits with 14 points, canning 5 of 8 shots from the field and 4 for 7 from the 3-point line to go with six assists and four steals.

St. Cloud State shot 33.3 percent from the field making 24 of 72 shots. The Huskies were 8 for 24 from the 3-point line and 7 of 11 at the free throw line.

Betsy MacDonald led SCSU with 17 points followed by Andrea Thomas and Chelsea Nooker with 14 and 11 respectively.

The Huskies held a commanding 51-32 advantage in rebounding thanks to 24 offensive boards. Maggie Schulte was Wayne State’s top rebounder with eight.

WSC held a 30-20 edge on points in the paint and 17-6 in points off turnovers as the Wildcats forced 16 on the Huskies, three more than WSC.

The Wildcats will be in action again Saturday playing at Minnesota Duluth in a 4 p.m. NSIC contest.