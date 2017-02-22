WSC Men fall at St. Cloud State; Women top Bemidji State in NSIC Tournament Opener

Wayne State College junior center Paige Ballinger scored a game-high 22 points that included her 1,000th-career point to lead the Wildcats in a 85-61 win over Bemidji State Wednesday evening in the opening round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats improve to 22-6 on the season while Bemidji State ends the year with a record of 7-20.

The Wildcats trailed early in the game 8-6, but went on a 14-1 run over the next 3:07 to take a 20-9 lead with 4:06 to play in the first quarter. The ‘Cats used a running 3-pointer by sophomore guard Maggie Lowe as the first quarter ended to give the Wildcats a 27-13 lead.

Wayne State used strong shooting in the second quarter to maintain a double digit lead as the Wildcats sank 8 of 13 shots in the quarter (61.5%) to put the Wildcats in front 46-26 advantage at intermission.

A highlight in the second quarter for WSC was Ballinger scoring her 1,000th point on a free throw at the 5:50 mark of the quarter that gave the Wildcats a 30-17 lead.

WSC maintained a lead of around 20 points in the third quarter, outscoring Bemidji State 14-13 to enjoy a 60-39 lead after three quarters.

Wildcat reserves played a majority of the fourth quarter as Wayne State produced 25 points in the fourth quarter to finish with the 85-61 win.

Wayne State finished the game making 30 of 55 shots for 54.5 percent. The ‘Cats were 6 for 16 from the 3-point line and 19 of 26 at the charity stripe (73.1%).

Ballinger led four Wildcats in double figures with 22 points, including her 1,000th point. The Pender graduate now has 1,015 points in her Wildcat career. Senior forward Anna Martensen added 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field while Kacie O’Connor and Maggie Schulte also hit double figures with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Bemidji State was 19 of 57 shooting for 33.3 percent, going 5 of 20 behind the arc and 18 for 22 at the free throw line.

Sierra Senske poured in 14 points to lead the Beavers in scoring while Tatum Sheley and Sydney Arrington accounted for 11 and 10 points for BSU.

BSU held a 35-33 edge in rebounding over Wayne State. Martensen hauled in nine boards for WSC while Senske grabbed seven boards for the Beavers. The Wildcats held a 42-26 advantage on points in the paint. WSC forced 16 turnovers in the game while WSC had 12.

Kacie O’Connor handed out six of Wayne State’s 20 assists while Martensen and Ballinger each had three steals. Ballinger also had six blocked shots in the game and moved into second place on the all-time blocks list with 137, moving past Jodi Otjen’s 135 blocks from 1990-94.

Wayne State advances to the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as the Wildcats face Minnesota Duluth in a 2:30 p.m. contest.

Despite a career-high 31 points from Wayne State College sophomore forward Kendall Jacks , St. Cloud State outscored the Wildcats 57-38 in the second half to defeat the Wildcats 92-78 in the opening round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. SCSU improves to 19-13 on the year while WSC ends the season at 10-19.

After trailing early 10-6, WSC went on a 13-0 run over a span of 4:03 to take a 19-10 lead. The Huskies battled back and got within three several times, but the ‘Cats went on another scoring surge and pushed the lead to double digits for the first time.

With WSC leading 25-22 at the 5:24 mark of the first half, the ‘Cats used a 15-6 run to take a 40-28 lead with 1:27 to go in the first half following a Jordan Cornelius layup. The Huskies then scored the final seven points of the half to cut the Wildcat lead to 40-35 at intermission.

WSC held the lead for the first part of the second half, but the Wildcats could not overcome torrid shooting by St. Cloud State as the Huskies made 20 of 30 shots in the second half (66.7%) to outscore the Wildcats 57-38 and rally for the 92-78 win.

The Wildcats held a pair of nine point leads in the second half with the last one coming at 50-41 with 16:03 to play.

Wayne State’s last lead was 55-52 with 11:55 to play. A Scottie Stone 3-pointer tied the score at 55-55 and another Stone basket gave the Huskies the lead for good at 57-55.

WSC closed to within one at 64-63 on a Kendall Jacks layup with 6:53 remaining. But SCSU then made five straight shots and slowly pulled away and pushed the lead to double figures for the first time at 77-67 with 3:38 to go and finished with the 92-78 win.

Wayne State made 31 of 61 shots from the field for 50.8 percent. The ‘Cats were 8 of 18 from 3-point range and 8 for 12 at the charity stripe.

Jacks led all scorers with 31 points, going 12 of 20 from the field and 5 for 8 at the free throw line. Matt Thomas also hit double figures with 17 points while Austin Esters scored 10.

St. Cloud State was 31 of 60 shooting for 51.7 percent, but made 20 of 30 shots (66.7%) in the second half. The Huskies were 7 of 21 from the 3-point line and 23 of 25 at the foul line.