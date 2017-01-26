class="single single-post postid-211286 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
WSC Men and Women travel to St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth this weekend

WSC Men and Women travel to St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth this weekend

BY wscwildcats.com | January 26, 2017
WSC Men and Women travel to St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth this weekend

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team concludes a four-game NSIC road trip this weekend with games at St. Cloud State Friday night at 8 p.m. and Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 6 p.m.  The Wildcats are 6-14 overall and 4-10 in the NSIC South following last weekend’s road split at Winona State (W66-63 OT) and Upper Iowa (L77-72).  St. Cloud State is 14-9 and tied for second in the NSIC North (10-4) while UMD starts the weekend at 4-16 and 3-11 in league play.

Wayne State College is on the road again this weekend, visiting St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth from the NSIC North Division in games Friday evening (6 p.m.) and Saturday at 4 p.m.  The Wildcats are 14-5 on the season, tied for fourth in the NSIC South with a 9-5 league mark, heading into Friday’s matchup against the Huskies (8-10, 6-8 NSIC North).  UMD starts the weekend with records of 11-7 and 9-5 in the NSIC North.  WSC has won their last 10 meetings against St. Cloud State and seven straight against UMD.

