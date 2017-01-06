WSC Men and Women top Concordia-St. Paul

Wayne State College used balanced scoring with four players in double figures and were credited with a season-high 24 assists on 25 made baskets as the Wildcats rolled to a 71-51 Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball win Friday evening over Concordia-St. Paul at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. WSC sweeps the season series with the Golden Bears and is now 5-10 and 3-6 in the NSIC while CSP is 4-11 and 1-7 in league play.

The Wildcats jumped out quickly, scoring the first 13 points of the contest at the 15:36 mark of the first half.

Concordia-St. Paul then stormed back, going on a 13-2 run, to get within two at 15-13 on a Matt Ambriz 3-pointer with 12:22 to go in the first half.

WSC pushed the lead back to eight and was in front 24-16 when the Golden Bears scored five straight points to get as close as three at 24-21 with 4:04 to go before halftime.

The Wildcats then held Concordia-St. Paul without a field goal the rest of the half and used a Jordan Cornelius trey with 41 seconds left before halftime to take their biggest lead of the first half at 36-22 before closing the half with a 36-23 halftime advantage.

Wayne State never let up on the Golden Bears in the second half, maintaining a double figure led the rest of the way.

With WSC leading 47-33 with 13:36 to play, the ‘Cats put the game out of reach with a 12-2 run over the following 3:30 highlighted by 3-pointers from Matt Thomas and Vance Janssen that gave the Wildcats a commanding 59-35 lead with 9:06 to play.

Wildcat reserves closed out the game and Wayne State ended with the 71-51 win.

Wayne State made 25 of 53 shots in the game for 47.2 percent. The ‘Cats were 9 of 22 from the 3-point line and 12 of 14 at the foul line.

Junior forward Jordan Cornelius led a balanced Wildcat attack with 14 points. Sophomore guard Vance Janssen added 13 while Kendall Jacks and Austin Esters each recorded 12 points in the win.

Concordia-St. Paul shot 40.4 percent from the field on 19 of 47. The Golden Bears were 3 of 11 behind the arc and just 10 for 20 at the free throw line.

Matt Ambriz paced Concordia-St. Paul with 12 points followed by Bryndan Matthews with 11.

Wayne State was out-rebounded 34-27 despite five boards from Janssen.

Junior guard Brian Goodwin handed out a career-high eight assists for WSC followed by Janssen and Thomas with four apiece.

Wayne State will visit Minnesota State Saturday in a 6 p.m. NSIC contest.

Wayne State used a 12-0 run late third quarter extending into the fourth quarter to snap a 46-46 tie as the Wildcats pulled away for a 66-52 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory at Concordia-St. Paul Friday evening in the Gangelhoff Center at St. Paul, Minnesota. It was the sixth straight win for the Wildcats, now 11-3 overall and 6-3 in the NSIC, while the host Golden Bears drop to 7-7 and 3-5 in league play.

The win also marked the 200th victory for Wildcat head coach Chris Kielsmeier, who is now 200-61 in his ninth season as head coach at Wayne State College.

The first half featured length scoring runs by both teams.

With Concordia-St. Paul leading 7-4 at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter, Wayne State scored the next 20 points of the game and held the Golden Bears scoreless for the next 7:08 extending into the second quarter.

The Wildcats finished the first quarter leading 20-7 and held a 24-7 lead at the end of the 20-0 run. But the Golden Bears responded with their own scoring run, producing the next 10 points over a span of 3:06 to get within 24-17 before Wayne State closed the first half with a 34-27 advantage.

WSC still maintained a lead midway through the third quarter until the Golden Bears rallied to tie the game. With the Wildcats leading 42-34, CSP scored nine of the next 10 points and tied the score at 43-43 on a Hanna Vidlund 3-pointer with 3:14 left third quarter.

After both teams traded 3-point baskets for a 46-46 score, the Wildcats reeled off 12 straight points over the next 6:20 that carried into the fourth quarter to take control of the game.

Junior center Paige Ballinger scored six straight points in the 12-0 scoring run and then added a three-point play that put the ‘Cats in front 60-49. The Wildcats maintained a double digit lead the rest of the way and finished with the 66-52 win that avenged an 86-66 home loss to the Golden Bears on December 3rd in Rice Auditorium.

Wayne State was 22 of 56 shooting for the contest (39.3%), going 4 of 8 from the 3-point line and 18 out of 25 (72%) at the charity stripe.

Junior forward Maggie Schulte paced Wayne State with 14 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Ballinger also hit double digits for the Wildcats with 13 points, all coming in the second half.

Concordia-St. Paul made 19 of 59 shots in the game for 32.2 percent. The Golden Bears were 7 for 20 behind the arc and 7 for 8 at the free throw line.

Caitlyn Russell poured in a game-high 16 points for CSP while Mishayla Jones added 11.

WSC held a 44-34 advantage in the rebounding battle thanks to 12 caroms by Schulte while Kyrah Fredenburg grabbed nine boards for the Golden Bears.

The Wildcats had one more turnover than CSP, 19-18, resulting in a 20-13 edge for the Golden Bears in points off turnovers. WSC held a 9-3 edge in second chance points and 11-0 in fast break points over the Golden Bears.

Haley Moore had four of Wayne State’s 12 assists in the game and four of the Wildcats’ 12 steals. Ballinger had three blocked shots with sophomore Taylor Reiner adding two.

Wayne State will visit Minnesota State Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest at Mankato, Minnesota.