WSC Men and Women split with Upper Iowa

Wayne State used a career-high 23 points from senior forward Anna Martensen to lead the Wildcats in a 91-51 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory Friday evening over Upper Iowa at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats improved to 20-6 on the season and 15-6 in the NSIC while

Upper Iowa dropped to 4-21 and 4-17 in league play. It is the sixth 20-win season in the last eight years for the Wildcats.

The game was close in the first half, but WSC posted 55 points in the second half while holding UIU to 22 as the Wildcats rolled to the home win.

WSC shot at least 50 percent in each quarter. The Wildcats took a 21-16 lead after one quarter. But UIU came out strong in the second quarter and scored nine straight points to take a 25-21 lead.

The Wildcats finally got on the board in the second quarter on a Paige Ballinger jumper at the 4:47 mark. WSC then ended the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 36-29 lead at intermission.

Wayne State opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run to put the game out of reach, taking a 51-31 lead with 5:53 to go third quarter.

The Wildcats finished the third quarter making 8 of 13 shots for 61.5 percent and built a 60-37 lead.

WSC reserves played the fourth quarter and produced 31 points as the Wildcats finished with the 91-51 win.

Wayne State shot 32 of 59 in the game for 54.2 percent, going 6 of 15 behind the arc and 21 of 28 at the free throw line.

Martensen led WSC in scoring with her career-high 23 points, 21 coming in the first half. Kacie O’Connor followed with 12 points while Ballinger and freshman Evelyn Knox each accounted for 10 points.

Upper Iowa finished the game 16 of 51 shooting for 31.4 percent, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range. The Peacocks were 16 for 19 at the charity stripe.

Senior center Carly Pagel was the lone Peacock player in double figures with 15.

WSC had one more rebound than Upper Iowa 34-33. Maggie Schulte led WSC on the boards with six followed by Taylor Reiner with five.

The Wildcats held a 48-20 advantage on points in the paint and 20-10 in second chance points.

Haley Moore had four of Wayne State’s 13 assists while Martensen finished with four steals. Ballinger, Taylor Wangerin and Reiner each recorded two blocked shots.

The Wildcats will be at home again Saturday afternoon hosting Winona State on Senior Day at Rice Auditorium with tip off set for 4 p.m.

Upper Iowa edged Wayne State College 67-65 in a Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball contest Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Peacocks move to 19-8 and 16-5 in the NSIC South while WSC drops to 9-18 and 7-14 in league play.

After WSC opened with an early 7-3 lead, Upper Iowa went on a 15-6 run to take a 18-13 lead at the 8:06 mark of the first half.

The ‘Cats got as close as one at 19-18, but the visiting Peacocks reeled off 11 straight points to take a 30-18 lead with 4:27 remaining before halftime. WSC got within five at 30-25 before closing the half down 33-27.

UIU held numerous eight point leads early in the second half. With the Peacocks in front 52-44 at the 9:44 mark, WSC rallied and took their first lead of the second half at 57-56 on a Brian Goodwin bucket with 6:12 to go.

Wayne State’s last lead came at 59-58 on a pair of Kendall Jacks free throws with 4:45 to play.

Upper Iowa then used a 3-pointer by Carson Parker followed by a pair of Parker free throws for a 63-59 lead.

The ‘Cats got within one on a Jacks 3-point play at 63-62 and again at 65-64 with 22 seconds to play following two Vance Janssen free throws. The Peacocks never missed a free throw down the stretch and held off the ‘Cats 67-65.

Wayne State finished the game 21 of 58 from the field for 36.2 percent. The ‘Cats were 6 for 22 from 3-point range and 17 of 18 at the free throw line.

Austin Esters and Kendall Jacks each poured in 15 points to lead WSC while Jordan Cornelius poured in 10.

Upper Iowa made 22 of 47 shots for 46.8 percent, going 7 of 16 behind the arc and 16 for 25 at the charity stripe.

Josh Weeber scored a game-high 16 points for the Peacocks. Parker added 15 points with Jimmy Roth and Dennis Austin III each adding 11.

UIU held a 38-29 edge in rebounding on the Wildcats. Esters grabbed five boards for WSC while Jordan Hay raked in 10 caroms for the Peacocks.

Goodwin and Cornelius each had three assists for WSC while Janssen had two steals.

WSC had just nine turnovers in the contest compared to 15 on Upper Iowa.

WSC will play its final home game of the season on Saturday hosting Winona State at 6 p.m.