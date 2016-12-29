class="single single-post postid-205134 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY wscwildcats.com | December 29, 2016
WSC men and women at home this weekend

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team resumes play following the holiday break as the Wildcats welcome Sioux Falls and #25/#19 Southwest Minnesota State to Rice Auditorium this weekend.

The Wildcats are 4-8 on the season and 2-4 in the NSIC entering Friday’s 8 p.m. contest against Sioux Falls (6-8, 2-4).

The Mustangs come to Wayne Saturday (New Year’s Eve) for a 6 p.m. matchup and start the weekend at 10-1 and 5-1 in league play.

The Wayne State College women’s basketball team resumes play this weekend following the holiday break, hosting Sioux Falls Friday night at 6 p.m. and Southwest Minnesota State Saturday (New Year’s Eve) in a 4 p.m. contest in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 3-3 in league play heading into Friday’s matchup against Sioux Falls, who is 9-1 and 5-1 in the NSIC.  SMSU starts the weekend with records of 1-9 and 1-5 in the NSIC.

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
