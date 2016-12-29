WSC men and women at home this weekend

The Wayne State College men’s basketball team resumes play following the holiday break as the Wildcats welcome Sioux Falls and #25/#19 Southwest Minnesota State to Rice Auditorium this weekend.

The Wildcats are 4-8 on the season and 2-4 in the NSIC entering Friday’s 8 p.m. contest against Sioux Falls (6-8, 2-4).

The Mustangs come to Wayne Saturday (New Year’s Eve) for a 6 p.m. matchup and start the weekend at 10-1 and 5-1 in league play.

The Wayne State College women’s basketball team resumes play this weekend following the holiday break, hosting Sioux Falls Friday night at 6 p.m. and Southwest Minnesota State Saturday (New Year’s Eve) in a 4 p.m. contest in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 3-3 in league play heading into Friday’s matchup against Sioux Falls, who is 9-1 and 5-1 in the NSIC. SMSU starts the weekend with records of 1-9 and 1-5 in the NSIC.