WSC Men and Women at home this weekend

BY wscwildcats.com | January 19, 2017
Wayne State hosts the top two scoring teams in the NSIC this weekend in men’s basketball as the Wildcats entertain Northern State Friday night at 8 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.  The Wildcats are 5-11 on the season and 3-7 in the NSIC South heading into Friday’s matchup against the Wolves, who are 11-5 and 7-3 in league play.  MSU Moorhead starts the weekend with records of 13-3 and leaders of the NSIC North with an 8-2 league record.

Wayne State College travels to #17 Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend for NSIC South Division battles.  The Wildcats are 13-4 overall and 8-4 in the NSIC South heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup against Winona State (15-3, 10-2 NSIC) while the Peacocks start the weekend with records of 2-14 and 2-10 in league play.

