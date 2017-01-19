WSC Men and Women at home this weekend

Wayne State hosts the top two scoring teams in the NSIC this weekend in men’s basketball as the Wildcats entertain Northern State Friday night at 8 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats are 5-11 on the season and 3-7 in the NSIC South heading into Friday’s matchup against the Wolves, who are 11-5 and 7-3 in league play. MSU Moorhead starts the weekend with records of 13-3 and leaders of the NSIC North with an 8-2 league record.

Wayne State College travels to #17 Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend for NSIC South Division battles. The Wildcats are 13-4 overall and 8-4 in the NSIC South heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup against Winona State (15-3, 10-2 NSIC) while the Peacocks start the weekend with records of 2-14 and 2-10 in league play.