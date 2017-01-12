WSC Men and Women at home this weekend

Wayne State hosts the top two scoring teams in the NSIC this weekend in men’s basketball as the Wildcats entertain Northern State Friday night at 8 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday at 6 p.m. in Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats are 5-11 on the season and 3-7 in the NSIC South heading into Friday’s matchup against the Wolves, who are 11-5 and 7-3 in league play. MSU Moorhead starts the weekend with records of 13-3 and leaders of the NSIC North with an 8-2 league record.

The Wayne State College women’s basketball team hosts the top two teams from the NSIC North Division this weekend in Rice Auditorium as the Wildcats welcome Northern State Friday night at 6 p.m. followed by a Saturday 4 p.m. contest vs. #18 MSU Moorhead. WSC enters the weekend on a seven game win streak and is 12-3 overall and 7-3 in the NSIC South. Northern State is 11-3 and 7-3 in the NSIC North while MSU Moorhead starts the weekend on a 13-game win streak and is 13-1 overall and 10-0 in league play.