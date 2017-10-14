WSC loses to Northern State in Five

#9 Northern State rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat #21 Wayne State College Friday evening in Northern Sun Conference volleyball played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-21, but the visiting Wolves came back to capture the following three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 15-12 to win the match 3-2. WSC is now 12-7 and 6-4 in league play while NSU improves to 16-2 and 9-1 in NSIC games.

Wayne State led from start to finish to take the opening set 25-16. The ‘Cats hit .310 with 16 kills, led by Erin Gross and Katie Stephens with four apiece.

The second set saw the Wildcats force nine Northern State attack errors as Wayne State recorded a 25-21 victory to take a 2-0 match lead. Jaci Brahmer and Gross each had four kills to pace the Wildcats.

Northern State built an early 22-9 lead in the third set with Wayne State mounting a rally late before falling 25-20. Both teams had just four attack errors in the set. Gross had seven kills on just 12 attacks to lead WSC in the third set.

Wayne State took a 13-8 lead near the midway point of the fourth set, but Northern State reeled off seven straight points to gain momentum in the set and pulled away for a 25-18 fourth set win. Gross recorded a team-best four kills in the set for the Wildcats.

The fifth and deciding set saw seven ties and two lead changes, but Northern State completed the rally with a 15-12 fifth set win to take the match 3-2. Gross notched seven of Wayne State’s eight kills and finished the match with a career-high 26 kills in a losing effort for the Wildcats.

Northern State hit .229 for the match with 65 kills, 24 errors and 179 attacks while Wayne State posted a .209 attack percentage with 63 kills, 23 errors and 191 attempts.

The Wolves held a 91-78 advantage in digs while WSC had 10 blocks to 8.5 for Northern State. NSU had one more service ace than WSC 5-4.

Gross led Wayne State with her career-high 26 kills and a .328 attack percentage. Jaci Brahmer followed with 12 kills and five blocks for the Wildcats.

Junior setter Megan Gebhardt was credited with her third double-double of the season on 50 assists and 12 digs. Sophomore Katie Stephens accounted for a team-high 21 digs with Haley Kauth adding 13 and freshman Hope Carter 11.

Wayne State will be at home again Saturday afternoon hosting MSU Moorhead in a 1 p.m. game at Rice Auditorium.