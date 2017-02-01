WSC Football Inks 19 on Signing Day

Wayne State College head football coach Dan McLaughlin Wednesday announced the signings of 19 student-athletes to national letters of intent and/or tender agreements for athletic scholarship to attend Wayne State College and continue their football and academic careers with the Wildcats in 2017.

The recruiting class consists of 18 high school signings with one transfer. 11 of the high school signings come from Iowa, followed by two each from Nebraska and South Dakota and one each from Arizona, California and Oklahoma.

“It’s a great day to be a Wildcat!,” proclaimed Coach McLaughlin. “We are excited to introduce this year’s class. We targeted a quarterback, running backs, offensive line and secondary players and feel strongly that the kids who are signing today fill those needs.”

McLaughlin added, “As we have always maintained, it takes one or two years to accurately assess the quality of a recruiting class and the young men who represent it. One of the main things we try to do is get to know them as student-athletes, get to know their families and get to know their character. Hopefully we have assessed the skills, capabilities and values of these young people accurately.”

“I would also like to thank our entire staff and recruiting coordinator Logan Masters for the countless hours put into recruiting,” said McLaughlin. “It just doesn’t happen in the course of a week or a month. It takes an entire year and sometimes two years vested into some of these young men. We also would like to thank the professors and staff who gave their time, energy and expertise during official visit weekends to meet with the student-athletes and their parents.”

The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a record of 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the NSIC South Division. WSC had just five seniors on last year’s roster.

Nebraska signees (2)

Nick Gray Offensive Line 6-5, 285 Hickman, Nebraska (Norris HS)

Gray is a two-year letter winner in football and wrestling at Norris High School…was named All-District and Eastern Midland Conference honorable mention during senior season…excels in the classroom named to the honor roll all four years in high school.

Zion Williams Defensive Back 5-11, 180 Omaha, Nebraska (Omaha North HS)

Named to the All-Nebraska (Omaha World Herald) and Super State (Lincoln Journal Star) football teams after recording eight interceptions during senior season for Omaha North…had Class A record four interception returns for touchdowns, helping Vikings to 12-1 record and Class A runner-up finish…standout two-way player who also had 24 catches for 583 yards and seven touchdowns…named Class A First Team All-State as a senior, All-Metro Conference and selected Metro Defensive Player of the Year…two-year starter and three-year letter winner in football and lettered one year in basketball.

Iowa signees (11)

MarTavian Borseth Defensive Back 5-11, 170 Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Prairie HS)

Borseth is a standout football and track and field athlete at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School…in football, was a two-time All-District selection while also being named All-Region and All-Area as a senior…during senior season, had 39 tackles and three interceptions helping team to 9-2 record…in track and field, ran leg on 4 x100 relay team that was Class 4A state champions as a junior with school record time of 42.01 seconds…helped team win Class 4A state title…personal best times are 11.46 in 100 meter dash and 22.96 in 200…has also high jumped 6’4″ and top long jump is 18′ 11 ¼”.

Brady Brandsfield Quarterback 6-2, 200 Norwalk, Iowa (Norwalk HS)

Four year starter at quarterback that led to Norwalk to four playoff appearances while finishing career as Iowa’s all-time leader in combined passing and rushing yards with 11,359, second in career passing yards (8.984), completions (675) and touchdowns (93)…named Class 3A Second Team All-State by the Iowa Newspaper Association during senior season, leading to Norwalk to 3A State Playoffs with 8-2 record, completing 158 of 243 passes for 2,325 yards and 25 TD’s while rushing for another 535 yards and seven TD’s…as a junior, led Norwalk to a 12-2 record and Class 3A State runner-up finish throwing for 2,731 yards (222 of 383) with 26 TD’s and another 850 yards rushing with 13 TD’s…named Class 3A Second Team All-State by Iowa Newspaper Association as a junior…was a four-time All-District and Academic All-District selection.

Marshon Crowder Defensive Back 6-1, 180 Dubuque, Iowa (Hempstead HS)

Crowder is a football and basketball standout at Dubuque Hempstead High School…was a two-time First Team All-District and All-Area selection…during senior season, rushed for 545 yards and scored seven TD’s while also completing 19 of 40 passes for 242 yards and 2 TD’s…as a junior produced 426 yards rushing with five TD’s averaging 8.5 yards per carry…on the basketball court averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for team that is 12-3 this season.

Cole Deskin Running Back 5-9, 210 Carlisle, Iowa (Dowling Catholic HS)

Deskin is a three-year starter in football and two-year starter in track and field at West Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School…played on three consecutive Class 4A State Championship teams with combined record of 40-2…during senior season, rushed for 1,065 yards averaging 8.3 yards per carry with 11 TD’s as part of running back that both surpassed 1,000 yards to earn Iowa Newspaper Association Class 4A Second Team All-State honors…was also a First Team All-Central Iowa Metro League selection…during junior season rushed for 650 yards on 103 attempts (6.3 avg.) with 12 TD’s…set high school bench press record at 405 pounds…as a sophomore (2015) placed seventh at Iowa State Track Meet in 100 meter dash in 11.42 seconds.

Soren Jensen Defensive Line 6-2, 245 Carroll, Iowa (Carroll HS)

Jensen is a three year starter who earned two All-State honors as a junior and senior at Carroll High School…as a senior, averaged seven tackles per game while helping Carroll to a District title, Class 3A State playoff berth and a 10-1 record…selected to the Iowa Newspaper Association Class 3A All-State Third Team as a senior and Second Team during junior season…during junior season credited with 42 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks…was a three-time First Team All-District honoree and selected to the 2017 Iowa Shrine Bowl…also a two-time First Team All-Western Iowa selection and named Academic All-State.

Ryan Kennedy Center 6-0, 265 Norwalk, Iowa (Norwalk HS)

Kennedy is a multi-sport standout at Norwalk High School, starting three years in football, track and field and baseball along with two years in wrestling…named to the Iowa Newspaper Association Class 3A All-State Third Team during senior season, helping Norwalk to 8-2 record and state playoffs…was a two-time All-District selection and started on Norwalk’s Class 3A State runner-up team as a junior…holds school records in weightlifting in the bench press (395), squat (545) and powerclean (335)…Kennedy is a two-time state track qualifier in the shot put and in baseball was Second Team All-Conference…excels in the classroom, earning Academic All-District honors three times in football and was two-time Academic All-Conference in baseball and track and field.

Chase Netusil Tight End/Punter 6-2, 225 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper Catholic HS)

Averaged 41 yards per punt during senior season to earn First Team Class 2A All-State honors from the Des Moines Register, Iowa Newspaper Association and Iowa Preps…12 of his 28 punts were inside the 20 yard line with just two touchbacks and a season-long punt of 71 yards…helped Kuemper Catholic High School to Class 2A District 7 title during senior season…named First Team All-Western Iowa Punter as a junior and senior and was two-time Punter of the Year finalist by Iowa Preps…averaged 39.3 yards per punt during junior season…was First Team All-District punter as a senior and Second Team as a junior and was also a two-time First Team All-District selection at linebacker…joins older brother Cody, an All-NSIC South Division First Team punter as a sophomore last season.

Garrett Richter Offensive Line 6-3, 280 Jesup, Iowa (Jesup HS)

Richter is a four-year starter in football and three year starter in track and field at Jesup High School…earned First Team All-District honors and was a USA Football International Bowl Participant in 2015…as a junior last spring, was a Class 1A State Track qualifier in the discus while helping team to a second place finish.

Nick Tarney Fullback 5-10, 210 Harlan, Iowa (Harlan HS)

Tarney is a three-year starter in football and four-year starter in baseball at Harlan High School…three-time All-District selection in football, scoring 27 touchdowns with 2,178 career rushing yards…during junior season, ran for 1,148 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and 16 TD’s, helping Harlan to 8-2 record and trip to Iowa Class 3A State playoffs…earned Third Team All-State honors from the Iowa Newspaper Association as a junior…Tarney also excels in baseball where he was named MVP of the Class 3A State Baseball Championship game as a junior, leading Harlan to a 30-5 record and Class 3A State title…is a two-time All-District and All-Hawkeye 10 Conference selection and was named Iowa HS Baseball Coaches Association First Team All-State and Iowa Newspaper Association Third Team All-State as a sophomore after hitting .375…academic honors include Academic All-Conference and All-District in football.

Colton Webner Offensive Line 6-8, 300 LeMars, Iowa (LeMars Community HS)

Webner is a two-year starter in football at LeMars Community High School…helped team to a 6-3 record during senior season, earning All-District honorable mention honors…received the “Spirit of the Bulldog” award as a senior.

Maliki Wilson Running Back 6-0, 195 Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Xavier HS)

Wilson ran for over 3,000 yards the last two seasons while earning Iowa Class 3A All-State honors both seasons…as a senior, rushed for 2,054 yards on 217 carries (9.5 avg.) with 20 TD’s, helping Cedar Rapids Xavier to an 11-1 record and the Class 3A semifinals…postseason honors included Iowa Newspaper Association First Team All-State, First Team All-Cedar Rapids Metro and First Team All-District…during junior season, gained 1,273 yards on 183 carries (7.0 avg.) with 12 TD’s, earning INA Second Team All-State, First Team All-Cedar Rapids Metro and All-District honors…ended career ranked third all-time on the Cedar Rapids metro rushing list.

South Dakota signees (2)

Syionte Canton Defensive Tackle 6-1, 230 Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Roosevelt HS)

Earned All-City honors for the Rough Riders during senior season, helping team to Class 11AAA State semifinals with 9-2 record…credited with 58 tackles, three sacks and three fumble recoveries during senior season…was an All-State honorable mention selection and started two years.

Ryan Parker Defensive End/Line 6-4, 240 North Sioux City, South Dakota (Dakota Valley HS)

Multi-sport standout at Dakota Valley High School, starting four years in wrestling, three in football and two in track and field…as a senior in football, named Class 11A All-State Offensive Line after leading Dakota Valley to a 6-3 record…was an All-Metro selection and two-time All-Dakota XII Conference selection…is a two-time state qualifier in wrestling and placed sixth at 285 pounds last season as a junior…was an All-American at the Disney National Wrestling Duals in Florida.

Other signings (3)

Nathaniel Jackson Safety 6-0, 210 Antioch, California (Antioch HS)

Was a three-year letter winner in football…played outside linebacker in high school but projected to be safety at Wayne State…credited with 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble during senior season.

Tyler McLaughlin Defensive Back 6-2, 185 Queen Creek, Arizona (Queen Creek HS)

Earned Arizona AIA, Class 5A All-Conference honors as a defensive back during senior season…recorded 33 tackles with three passes defended, one interception for 84 yards and one fumble recovery while helping team to 10-3 record and Class 5A semifinal playoffs…also a state track qualifier as a junior in the 4 x 100 meter relay.

Jeremiah Scheid Defensive Back 6-1, 170 Norman, Oklahoma (Norman HS)

Scheid earned All-Conference honors at Norman High School in Oklahoma where he finished with 11 interceptions during his career…credited with 104 tackles during senior season…as a junior had six interceptions and 16 pass deflections.

Transfers (1)

Xavier Graham Defensive Tackle 5-11, 290 Omaha, Nebraska (Iowa Central CC)

Graham played the last two seasons at Iowa Central Community College…earned Iowa Central Football All-Conference First Team honors this season after recording 79 tackles with 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and one interception…a graduate of Omaha Central High School, Graham was an All-Nebraska and Class A First Team All-State selection as a senior in 2014 as an offensive lineman and was Class A Second Team All-State as a junior in 2013 while starting three seasons in high school.