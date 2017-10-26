WSC football hosts Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday

Wayne State hosts Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 1 p.m. in an NSIC South Division contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.

Both teams are coming off losses to nationally ranked teams last weekend as the 4-4 Wildcats (2-2 NSIC South) lost 42-19 at #11 Winona State while the Golden Bears (1-7, 0-4 NSIC South) fell at home to #15 Sioux Falls 27-9.

The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 9-9 with WSC winning four of the last five meetings that include a 45-10 win in St. Paul last season.