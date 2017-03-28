WSC Softball drops NSIC opener at Augustana

Wayne State College dropped their NSIC opening doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by scores of 3-0 and 10-1 in six innings. The host Vikings are now 17-7 and 2-0 in the league while WSC falls to 6-20 and 0-2 in the NSIC.

The opener saw WSC limited to just three hits in a 3-0 loss. Augustana scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings for the win.

Wayne State put together a pair of singles in the fourth inning by Emily Chandler and Rachel Shumaker, but the ‘Cats were not able to score in the inning. The other Wildcat hit was a fifth inning bunt single by Monique Alyea.

Junior Nataliah Hopkins (6-11) was tagged with the pitching loss, charged with three runs (one earned) on eight hits over six innings of work with one strikeout and no walks.

The second game saw the host Vikings use a five-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach as Augustana completed the sweep with a 10-1 victory in six innings.

The Wildcats opened the scoring in the first inning when Chandler singled and scored on a Melanie Alyea single for a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived as the Vikings produced two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead. Augustana added two more runs in the second, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to finish with the 10-1 win.

Augustana held an 11-6 advantage in hits over the Wildcats. Melanie Alyea led WSC going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and RBI. Chandler added a single and run scored while Monique Alyea, Abbie Hix and Alyssa Schropp each recorded singles.

Sophomore Riley Vanderveen (0-6) suffered the pitching loss for the Wildcats, pitching a complete game.

Wayne State will be on the road this weekend in NSIC action playing at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 12 p.m. and Minnesota State Sunday at 12 p.m.