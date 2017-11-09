WSC closes season at home Saturday hosting Upper Iowa in Egg Bowl Game

Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa in the 2017 finale and 29th annual Egg Bowl Game at Cunningham Field in Wayne with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Both teams are 3-3 in the NSIC South Division while UIU is 6-4 overall and WSC 5-5.

Eight of the 11 meetings between the two schools have been decided by six points or less with two of those games going overtime.

Upper Iowa holds a 6-5 lead in the all-time series and has won the last four contests, including last year’s 35-30 win in Fayette.

Two years ago in Wayne, UIU outlasted WSC in double overtime by a score of 34-31. The last four meetings between the two schools in Wayne each game has been decided by three points with two of the games going overtime.