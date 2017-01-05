class="single single-post postid-206407 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
WSC Basketball teams on the road this weekend

BY wscwildcats.com | January 5, 2017
The Wayne State College men’s basketball team hits the road this weekend for NSIC South Division games at Concordia-St. Paul Friday night (8 p.m.) and Minnesota State Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats are 4-10 on the season and 2-6 in the NSIC entering Friday’s matchup against the Golden Bears (4-10, 1-6 NSIC) while the Mavericks start the weekend with records of 9-4 and 4-3 in league play.

WSC beat Concordia-St. Paul one month ago 76-48 in Wayne while falling to the Mavericks 77-72.
The Wayne State College women’s basketball team takes a five-game win streak on the road this weekend for NSIC South Division battles at Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State.

The Wildcats are 10-3 and 5-3 in the NSIC entering Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Concordia-St. Paul (7-6, 3-4 NSIC).

WSC visits Minnesota State (7-4, 3-4 NSIC) Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.

Earlier this season, Minnesota State beat the Wildcats in Wayne 85-72 while Concordia-St. Paul topped WSC the following night 86-66.

