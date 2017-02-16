WSC Basketball Teams at home on final weekend of regular season

Wayne State College will close out the regular season with home games this weekend against Upper Iowa Friday night and Winona State Saturday afternoon in Rice Auditorium. Friday’s game is Edward Jones Presidential Scholar Athlete Night with Saturday’s contest being Senior Night and Diamond Center/Flowers and Wine Someone Special Night at Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats enter play this weekend with records of 19-6 and tied for third in the NSIC South at 14-6 in league play. UIU is 4-20 on the season and 4-16 in league play while Winona State is 20-6 and tied for first in the NSIC South at 15-5 in league play. Earlier this season, Winona State beat WSC in Winona 62-41 while WSC won at Upper Iowa 73-64.

Wayne State College will conclude the regular season in Rice Auditorium this weekend hosting NSIC South Division co-leader Upper Iowa Friday night at 8 p.m. and Winona State Saturday in a 6 p.m. contest. Earlier this season, WSC won 66-63 in overtime at Winona State January 20th while falling 77-72 at Upper Iowa on January 21st. The Wildcats are 9-17 overall and 7-13 in the NSIC entering play this weekend. Upper Iowa is 18-8 and 15-5 in the NSIC South while Winona State is 11-13 and 8-12 in league play.