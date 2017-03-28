WSC Baseball falls to William Jewell

William Jewell College used a six-run seventh inning, then held off a ninth inning Wayne State rally, as the Cardinals beat the Wildcats 7-4 Tuesday afternoon in non-conference college baseball played at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. William Jewell is now 10-11 while WSC slips to 7-13.

The first part of the game was a pitchers’ duel between Wayne State’s Taner Ledezma and William Jewell’s Wyatt Schulz that also featured some stellar defense plays by both teams.

Wayne State opened the scoring in the fourth inning as Kyle Thompson was hit by a pitch and later scored on a Bryce Bisenius RBI single to right field giving the ‘Cats a 1-0 lead.

The game stayed 1-0 until the seventh when William Jewell took advantage of a Wildcat throwing error with two outs, leading to five hits and one more Wildcat error, resulting in six runs for the Cardinals and a 6-1 lead.

William Jewell scored again in the top of the ninth to take a 7-1 lead.

The Wildcats used a two-out rally of their own in the bottom of the ninth to make the game interesting. With two outs and no runners on base, pinch-hitter Peyton Barnes blasted a solo homer to left field to make the score 7-2.

Chris May, Tandon Dorn and Tanner Simons each followed with singles as May scored on Simons’ hit to cut the lead to 7-3. A Cody Jenkins single through the left side brought home Dorn to trim the Cardinal lead to 7-4.

But William Jewell reliever Thomas Hennelly, the third pitcher of the inning and the seventh of the game for the Cardinals, got Wildcat pinch hitter Rob Ramsey to strike out swinging on a 3-2 pitch to end the Wildcat comeback.

Wayne State had one more hit than William Jewell 10-9. May led WSC at the plate going 2 for 3 with one run scored. Barnes had a solo homer while Dorn, Simons, Jenkins, Thompson, Bisenius and Cody Castro each singled.

Starter Taner Ledezma (1-2) suffered the hard luck pitching loss for the Wildcats. He worked seven innings and allowed eight hits and six runs (all unearned) with six strikeouts and no walks. Kyle Kenneback worked a perfect inning of relief in the eighth while Spencer Johnson gave up one run on one hit working the ninth inning.

Wayne State returns to Northern Sun Conference play this weekend traveling to Bismarck, North Dakota for a four-game NSIC series at the University of Mary Saturday and Sunday.