WSC baseball downs Minot State, falls to Concordia-St. Paul

Senior catcher Bodie Cooper went 3 for 5 at the plate with a three run homer, RBI single and four RBI to lead Wayne State College in a 9-4 non-conference college baseball win over Minot State Thursday morning at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WSC is now 3-5 on the year while Minot State drops to 1-2.

The game was scoreless after four innings of play, but WSC scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning when Cooper delivered a three-run homer to right field that scored Tanner Simons (walk) and Cody Jenkins (single) for a 3-0 Wildcat lead.

After Minot State scored in the bottom of the fourth to get within 3-1, the Wildcats pushed the lead back to three in the top of the seventh at 4-1 when Aaron Krier doubled and scored on a Simons RBI single.

The Beavers cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth with one run, but WSC put the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the ninth inning on four hits and one Minot State error. Key hits in the inning included run-scoring singles by Cooper, Kyle Thompson and Peyton Barnes. Minot State closed the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 9-4.

WSC had 13 hits in the game to 12 for Minot State. Cooper finished 3 for 5 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored that included a three-run homer. Simons was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Jenkins ended 2 for 5 with a pair of singles while Krier finished 2 for 6 with a double.

Senior starter Bobby St. Pierre (1-1) was the winning pitcher, allowing one run (unearned) on six hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Junior reliever Kyle Kennebeck worked 2/3 innings of relief and retired both batters. Senior reliever Joey Lenihan pitched one inning of relief, charged with one run on two hits while senior Taner Ledezma worked the final inning and gave up two runs on four hits.

A ninth-inning rally fell one run short as Wayne State suffered a 4-3 defeat Thursday afternoon to Concordia-St. Paul in non-conference college baseball played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Bears are now 6-4 with WSC dropping to 3-6 following the loss.

It was a scoreless game following four innings of play, but Concordia-St. Paul struck for all four of its runs in the top of the fifth inning on two hits and one Wildcat error that resulted in three unearned runs for the Golden Bears.

WSC scored in the bottom of the fifth inning when David Janes was hit by a pitch and scored on a Cody Castro single to make the score 4-1.

The score stayed 4-1 until the bottom of the ninth when WSC rallied with two runs on four hits, but fell one run short as the ‘Cats left the tying run on third base to end the game as the Golden Bears held on for the 4-3 win.

Tanner Simons started the rally with a double down the left field line and scored on a Bodie Cooper double to make the score 4-2. Cooper scored on a Janes single to trim the Concordia-St. Paul lead to 4-3. Janes advanced to second on a Kyle Thompson single and third on a fielder’s choice, but was left stranded at third to end the game when Cody Castro grounded out to end the game.

WSC had six hits in the contest, one more than Concordia-St. Paul. Simons and Cooper each doubled for the Wildcats while Cody Jenkins, Janes, Thompson and Castro each singled.

Freshman starter Hunter Weinhoff (1-1) was tagged with the pitching loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits over five innings of work with three strikeouts and two walks. Senior reliever Keenan Breen pitched the final four innings of relief and was stellar, allowing just one hit and no runs with four strikeouts and no walks.

Wayne State plays one more game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing Winona State on Saturday morning at 1 a.m.