Wisner-Pilger Track Triangular Results | KTIC Radio

Wisner-Pilger Track Triangular Results

BY Jeff Axtell | March 23, 2017
The Howells-Dodge, Wisner-Pilger, and Winside Track Teams participated in the Wisner Invite on Thursday.

Wisner-Pilger was the boys’ winner with 64 points while Winside was 2nd with 56, and Howells-Dodge 3rd with 53.

Wisner-Pilger also won it for the girls with 87 points while Howells-Dodge was second with 53, and Winside 3rd with 24.

Individually for the boys, Calby Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger placed 1st in the 800 and 1600 meter runs while the Gators’ Lauren Jacobsen came in first in the 200 and 400 meter runs for the Girls.

