Wisner-Pilger Track Invite Results from 4-27-17

Top 5 Boys Team Results:

1. Howells-Dodge 119

2. Wisner-Pilger 99

3. David City 88

4. Elkhorn Valley 74

5. BRLD 54

Boys Individual Highlights:

Howells-Dodge’s Kade Hegemann came in 1st place in the Long Jump with a leap of 19-0.

The Howells-Dodge 400 Meter Relay Team of Jon Yosten, Jordon Brichacek, Matt Cada, and Luke Rocheford came in 1st, recording a time of 48.40.

The Howells-Dodge 3200 Meter Relay Team consisting of Dax VanLengen, Josh Brester, Austin Steffensmeier, and Matt Cada placed 1st with a time of 9:15.00.

Wisner-Pilger’s Korrell Koehlmoos took 1st in the 100 M Dash with a time of 11.70 and the 110 M Hurdles with a time of 16.40.

Nathan Hatterman of Wisner-Pilger was 1st in the Discus with a throw of 127-2 and the Shot Put with a toss of 44-3.

Wisner-Pilger’s Dylan Kneifl placed 1st in the High Jump with a leap of 5-9.

Reid Preston of BRLD took 1st in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:11.00.

GACC’s Josh Wordekemper placed 1st in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 11:50.00.

Top 5 Girls Team Results:

1. GACC 153

2. Elkhorn Valley 88

3. Wisner-Pilger 77

4. BRLD 70

5. Lutheran High Northeast 67

Girls Individual Highlights:

GACC’s Greta Vering took 1st in the 200 M and 400 M Dashes with times of 29.00 and 1:04.20, respectively.

Hannah Hrbek of GACC finished 1st in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 14:32.00.

GACC’s Maddie Bracht came in 1st in the 100 M Hurdles and 300 M Low Hurdles with times of 16.90 and 50.20, respectively.

The Bluejays’ 1600 Meter Relay Team of Vering, Bracht, Maddie Knobbe, and Hanna Knobbe placed 1st with a time of 4:31.30.

The GACC 3200 Meter Relay Team consisting of Maddie Knobbe, Riley Throener, Hanna Knobbe, and Elizabeth Karnopp placed 1st with a time of 11:31.00.

Alexis Parker of Wisner-Pilger placed 1st in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 6:24.10.