(AUDIO) Wisner-Pilger Boys down Stanton in C2-7 Sub-District Play-in-Game

Norfolk-The Wisner-Pilger Boys Basketball team defeated Stanton 52-32 in the C2-7 Sub-District Play-in-Game at Norfolk Catholic Monday night.

The Gators led 13-10 at the end of one before outscoring the Mustangs 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 27-15 lead into the locker room.

Wisner-Pilger won the third quarter 10-9 to go up 37-24 at the end of three.

The Gators put up 15 points in the fourth quarter compared to 8 for Stanton.

Hunter Waterman led Wisner-Pilger (11-12) with 15 points. Keegan Ruskamp (Russ-kamp) added 14 while Jayden Raabe (Ray-bee) notched 11.

Myles Nickolite had 12 points for the Mustangs while Marcus Spotanski (Spo-tan-skey) totaled 7.

The Gators advance to play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday while Stanton ends the year at 7-15.