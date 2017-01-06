Wisner-Pilger Boys beat West Point-Beemer; Cadet Girls top Gators

(Click link above to listen to Interviews with West Point-Beemer Head Coaches Cody Bobolz and Craig Theis, and Wisner-Pilger Head Coaches Duane Mendlik and Karrie Bodwell)

Wisner-Wisner-Pilger and West Point-Beemer split their Boy/Girl Basketball Doubleheader in Wisner Friday night.

The Cadets won the Girls game 40-28 while the Gators took the Boys contest 51-40.

In the Girls game, West Point-Beemer blanked Wisner-Pilger 5-0 in the first quarter. The Cadets outscored the Gators 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 19-2 lead into the locker room. Wisner-Pilger was held without a first half field goal.

The Gators won the third quarter 13-10 to make it a 29-15 game at the end of three.

Wisner-Pilger outlasted West Point-Beemer 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

The Cadets (3-8) were led by Brittney Hinkel, who had 11 points. Andrea Hoffman added 8 while Katie Pilakowski totaled 7. Bethany Anderson and Nicole Mitzel registered 10 and 9 rebounds, respectively.

Ariel Meyer led the Gators (6-6) with 10 points while Ashton Meyer totaled 9.

In the Boys game, Wisner-Pilger held a 15-10 lead after one. The Gators won the second quarter 14-10 to take a 29-20 lead into the locker room.

The Cadets won the third quarter 10-7 to make it a 36-30 game at the end of the third.

Wisner-Pilger outlasted West Point-Beemer 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Raabe led the Gators (4-6) with 16 points while Gunner Labenz and Hunter Waterman chipped in 13 and 10, respectively.

The Cadets (4-6) were led by Cole Hughes, who had 11 points. Ben Vander Griend added 9 while Blake Anderson totaled 9 rebounds.

The West Point-Beemer Boys and Girls host BRLD on Saturday while both Wisner-Pilger teams host Wayne on Monday.