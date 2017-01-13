Wisner-Pilger and Howells-Dodge split

(Click Link Above to listen to Interviews with Wisner-Pilger Head Boys Basketball Coach Duane Mendlik and Wisner-Pilger Head Girls Basketball Coach Karrie Bodwell)

The Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger Boys and Girls Basketball teams split their doubleheader in Howells Friday night.

The Jaguars won the girls game 53-49 while the Gators took the boys game 56-39.

In the Girls Game, Howells-Dodge doubled up Wisner-Pilger 18-9 in the first quarter. The Jaguars outscored the Gators 14-6 in the second quarter to take a 32-15 lead into the locker room.

The Gators won the third quarter 11-10 to make it a 42-26 game at the end of three.

Wisner-Pilger outlasted Howells-Dodge 23-11 in the fourth quarter as Alexis Heller hit a half court shot at the buzzer for the Gators.

Heller and Maci Batenhorst paced Wisner-Pilger (5-8) with 14 points apiece while Jordan Wegner added 12.

The Jaguars’ Sam Brester led all scorers with 24 points. Macey Kulhanek chipped in 11 while Chelsea Bayer totaled 8 for Howells-Dodge (13-1).

In the Boys Game, the Gators led early and often, going up 14-9 after one. The Jaguars won the second quarter 14-13 to make it a 27-23 game at halftime.

Wisner-Pilger ran away with things in the second half, outscoring Howells-Dodge 16-7 in the third quarter to go up 43-30 at the end of three.

The Gators outlasted the Jaguars 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Raabe and Keegan Ruskamp had 16 points apiece to lead Wisner-Pilger (5-7). Hunter Waterman added 10.

Zach Bayer led Howells-Dodge (8-7) with a team-high 8 points while Kade Hegemann and Dax VanLengen totaled 7 apiece.

The Jaguar Girls take on Columbus Scotus on the road Saturday while the Boys are back in action next Saturday at Pender. The Gator Boys and Girls host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Saturday.