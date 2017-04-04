Winona State rally in second game helps Warriors sweep Wildcats

Winona State used a nine-run third inning in the opener to win 16-6 and rallied late in the second game for a 7-4 win to complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over the Wildcats Tuesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Wayne. Winona State is now 27-6 and 8-0 in the league while WSC is 6-26 and 0-8 in the NSIC.

WSC could not overcome Winona State’s nine-run third inning in the opener. The ‘Cats took a 1-0 lead in the first on Emily Chandler’s solo homer. But the Warriors scored one in the second and nine in the third for a 10-1 lead.

The Wildcats rallied with a five-run third inning to cut the WSU lead to 10-6. Rachel Shumaker had a two-run double for the big hit in the inning.

Winona State then put the game out of reach with six runs in the fourth to win 16-6.

WSC had just three hits in the game. Chandler had a solo homer, Shumaker a two-run double and Katelyn Wobken added a double.

Junior starter Nataliah Hopkins (6-15) was the losing pitcher with one inning of relief from freshman Allison Niemeier.

The second game saw WSC build a 4-2 lead in the first, but the Warriors rallied with six innings of two-hit relief from McKenna Larsen as Winona State came from behind to complete the sweep with a 7-4 win.

Monique Alyea had a solo homer followed by a two-run shot from Melanie Alyea to highlight the first inning for the Wildcats. Alyssa Schropp’s RBI single gave WSC a 4-2 lead.

The Warriors produced one run in the fourth and scored two in the fifth to take the lead for good at 5-4. Winona State added two insurance runs in the seventh for a 7-4 victory.

Winona State had 12 hits to six for WSC. Monique Alyea finished 2 for 3 with a homer. Melanie Alyea added a two-run homer while Jordyn Breitbarth doubled. Schropp and Shumaker each singled.

Sophomore Riley Vanderveen (0-8) suffered the pitching loss despite throwing her third complete game of the year. She allowed seven runs (five earned) on 12 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Wildcats will be at home again this weekend hosting Minot State Saturday at 1 p.m. and the University of Mary Sunday in a noon doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.