Winnebago Boys upset by Wahoo

BY Jeff Axtell | March 10, 2017
Lincoln-The Winnebago Boys Basketball team saw their dream of winning a second state championship in the last three years end on Friday as the Indians fell 55-52 to Wahoo in the Class C-1 State Semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Winnebago led 17-14 after one and outscored the Warriors 14-12 in the second quarter to take a 31-26 lead into the locker room.

The Indians won the third quarter 15-14 to extend their lead to 46-40 at the end of three.

Wahoo rallied in the fourth quarter, putting up 15 points in the frame compared to 6 for Winnebago to seal the deal.

David Wingett paced the Indians (27-3) with 13 points while Manape Cleveland and Cedrick Blackdeer totaled 11 and 10, respectively.

Wahoo (22-5) was led by Brandon Lacey, who had 21 points.

The Warriors advance to play either Bishop Neumann or Columbus Scotus in the Class C-1 State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena while Winnebago plays the loser of that game for third place at Lincoln East at 11:00 a.m.

