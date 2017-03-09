(AUDIO) Winnebago Boys Hold off Kearney Catholic

Lincoln-Kearney Catholic gave Winnebago a run for their money in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Devaney Center Thursday morning, but the Indians held off the Stars, winning 67-63.

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter as the game was tied at 18 after one. Winnebago distanced themselves from Kearney Catholic a little bit in the second quarter, outscoring the Stars 18-11 to take a 36-29 lead into the locker room.

The Indians extended their lead to 11 at the end of three, winning the third quarter 17-13 to go up 53-42.

The Stars got within 2 points in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, and put up 21 points in the frame compared to 14 for Winnebago, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians’ David Wingett canned two free throws to seal the deal for Winnebago.

Wingett led all scorers with 24 points while Drake Gorrin added 18 for the Indians (27-2). Cedrick Blackdeer and Manape Cleveland registered 11 points apiece.

Kearney Catholic, who wraps up the year at 21-6, was led by Brady Holtmeier with 23 points. John Husmann added 14 while Hunter Osentowski chipped in 12.

Winnebago advances to play Wahoo in the State Semifinals at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game can be heard on 107.9 the Bull.

Click Here to Listen to Game