WSC holds off late rally for road win at William Jewell

Wayne State College built a 5-1 lead, then held off a late William Jewell rally where the Cardinals had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth, before the Wildcats finished with a 7-5 non-conference college baseball win over William Jewell Tuesday afternoon in Liberty, Missouri. WSC is now 6-9 overall while William Jewell is now 6-10.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, using two hits and three Cardinal errors to score a pair of runs. Bodie Cooper was hit by a pitch and later scored on a failed pickoff attempt for the first WSC run while freshman catcher Jake Lemar produced an RBI single that scored David Janes (error) for the second run.

WSC took a 4-0 lead in the sixth with two more runs. Janes reached on a bunt single and scored on a Peyton Barnes triple while Barnes scored on a Tandon Dorn single.

William Jewell got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning with one run on two hits to make the score 4-1 after six innings.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the eighth inning for a 6-1 lead. Aaron Krier and Tanner Simons each delivered run-scoring singles in the inning.

The host Cardinals began their rally in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs to cut the Wildcat lead to 6-4.

Wayne State added an insurance run in the top of the ninth for a 7-4 lead as Barnes doubled and scored on a Dorn RBI single.

William Jewell put together three hits in the bottom of the ninth, scoring one run while putting the tying run on second base with two outs. But WSC reliever Bobby St. Pierre got a ground out to third base to end the game as the Wildcats held on for the 7-5 win.

Wayne State had 15 hits in the game to 13 for WJC. Senior designated hitter Cody Jenkins was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles while freshman outfielder Jackson Petersen was 3 for 5 with one run scored. Peyton Barnes was 2 for 4 with a triple, double and two runs scored while Tandon Dorn and Aaron Krier each recorded two hits.

Taner Ledezma (1-1) earned the pitching win. He pitched six solid innings and gave up just one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Junior reliever Kyle Kennebeck worked the seventh inning and did not allow a hit or run while walking two. Senior Joey Lenihan followed with 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Senior Bobby St. Pierre made his first relief appearance of the year and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Wayne State is scheduled to return to Northern Sun Conference play at home this weekend, hosting St. Cloud State in a four-game series with doubleheaders set for 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.