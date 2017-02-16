Wildcat softball opens season at 8-State Classic in Arkansas

The Wayne State softball team will begin their season this weekend as they head to the 8-State Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas. Wayne State returns five starters from last year’s team that was 27-26 overall and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 21-9 league mark.

Each of Wayne State’s opponents this weekend have already played at least four or more games on the season. WSC will open play Friday morning at 9 a.m. vs. 5-1 East Central (Okla.) and will play Emporia State (5-7) in the afternoon at 1 p.m. The Wildcats will face Ouachita Baptist (5-1) at 9 a.m. and Arkansas-Monticello (2-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Their trip will conclude Sunday by playing at 9 a.m. vs. Southwest Baptist (2-2) and 11 a.m. vs. Pittsburg State (6-4).

The Wildcats need to replace All-American outfielder Lexie Loos and workhorse pitcher Cassy Miller, who pitched 229 of Wayne State’s 348 innings last season.

WSC returns three All-Conference performers led by senior first baseman Melanie Alyea, who hit .344 last season with a team-high 14 doubles. Sophomore outfielder Emily Chandler was a First Team All-NSIC selection after posting a .444 batting average with 11 home runs and a school record 53 RBI. Also returning is sophomore designated player Abbie Hix, who hit .331 last season with five homers and 20 RBI while making 41 starts as a freshman. Another key component of the Wildcat offense is returning junior catcher Katelyn Wobken who had eight homers and 43 RBI last season.

The Wildcats lost three pitchers last year due to graduation. Indian Hills CC transfer Nataliah Wood and freshman Allision Niemeier join sophomore Riley Vanderveen, who pitched in 29 innings last season to lead WSC in the circle this year.