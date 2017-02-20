Whitish Claims Big Ten Freshman Honor

Lincoln – Nebraska’s Hannah Whitish earned the first Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman-of-the-Week award of her career on Monday after helping the Huskers to a 67-64 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Whitish, a 5-9 guard from Barneveld, Wis., erupted for a career-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor to lead four Huskers in double figures against the Hoosiers. Whitish out-dueled Indiana first-team All-Big Ten guard Tyra Buss in the game, outscoring the Hoosier junior 18-16 head-to-head while scoring her points on six fewer field goal attempts. Whitish also went 4-for-6 from three-point range, including a huge three with 1:28 left to give Nebraska a 61-58 lead.

Moments later, Whitish struck again with a short jumper that gave Nebraska the lead for good at 63-61. Her assist to senior Allie Havers on a half-court pass against Indiana pressure also gave the Huskers the decisive score in putting NU up 65-62 with 21 seconds left. Whitish added six rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Hoosiers.

For the week, Whitish averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while hitting 9-of-18 shots from the field, including 5-of-9 three-pointers. She has started all 14 Big Ten games for the Huskers, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Over the last five games, Whitish has continued to increase her production, averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

For the season, Whitish is tied for second among the Huskers in scoring with fellow freshman Nicea Eliely with 8.0 points per game.

Whitish shared the weekly Big Ten honor with Purdue freshman forward Ae’Rianna Harris. Michigan State senior guard Tori Jankoska claimed Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors.

Whitish and the Huskers return to Big Ten road action on Thursday when they take on No. 20 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Wolverines is set for 6 p.m. (CT).