Former Husker linebacker Adam Skoda died Saturday after battling cancer. He was 42. Skoda, a Lincoln High grad, lettered on NU’s national championship team in 1995 and was an assistant football coach at West Point-Beemer. He is survived by his wife, and four children A vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Church in West Point. The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s.