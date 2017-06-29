Wayne State women’s soccer adds three more players

Wayne State College head women’s soccer coach Joe Cleary has announced the addition of three more players to the 2017 Wildcat recruiting class. Sara Lamb of Casper, Wyoming, Marissa Perez of South Sioux City and Sydney Rogers from Forest Lake, Minnesota join six other signees who joined the Wildcat program in February.

Sara Lamb is a 5′ 3″ midfielder from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming where she was a two sport standout in soccer and basketball. She earned All-State honors all four years in soccer, named First Team All-State in 2015 and ’17 and Second Team All-State in 2014 and ’16. Lamb, an All-Conference honoree all four years helped her team win the 4A Regional Championship this season for the first time in school history. She also helped her team win back to back 4A West Conference Championships in 2014 and ’15. Lamb was also a three-year letter winner in basketball.

Marissa Perez is a 5′ 5″ defender who joined the Wildcat program in the spring. At South Sioux City High School, she was a two-year starter and helped lead the program in 2015 to their most wins in school history. Perez was a two-time All-State and All-Conference Academic Award winner and competed for the Cardinal swim and track teams.

Sydney Rogers is a 5′ 7″ goalkeeper from Forest Lake High School in Minnesota. She was a three-year letter winner and starting goalkeeper as a junior and senior and named Suburban East All-Conference Honorable Mention during senior season. In 2016, Rogers helped her club team Centennial Tsunami to a Minnesota State Cup Title. She was also a two-time letter winner for the Forest Lake track and field team.

Wayne State is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats ended the 2016 season with records of 9-6-3 overall and 6-6-3 in the NSIC. The nine wins overall were the most for a WSC soccer team since 2006 and the six league wins were the most for a Wildcat team since the 2005 campaign.