Wayne State Women rout Wisconsin-Parkside in final Tip-Off Classic Contest

After shooting less than 40 percent in their first two games, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team used 55.6 percent shooting (40 of 72) to roll past Wisconsin-Parkside 99-56 Sunday afternoon at the Division II Tip Off Classic in Orange, California. The Wildcats are now 2-1 on the year while the Rangers fall to 0-3.

Wayne State jumped out to a 32-13 first quarter lead, never trailing in the contest. The ‘Cats used 14 of 19 shooting (73.7%) in the first quarter, highlighted by 11 points from Kacie O’Connor to take control early.

The Wildcats maintained a sizeable lead in the second quarter and finished the first half with a 52-27 lead. Freshman forward Erin Norling was a perfect 4 for 4 in the second quarter and had a 7 for 7 first half shooting while pacing the ‘Cats with 15 points at intermission.

The third quarter saw WSC outscore UWP 29-10 to take a commanding 81-37 lead after three quarters. Senior forward Maggie Schulte poured in 11 third quarter points, going 3 for 3 behind the arc, to lead the Wildcats.

Reserves dominated play in the fourth quarter as Wayne State saw 12 different players score in the contest as the ‘Cats ended with a 99-56 victory.

Freshman forward Erin Norling led a balanced scoring attack for the Wildcats with 19 points, going 9 of 11 from the field. She also had six assists. Junior reserve forward Andrea Larson followed with 14 points with seniors Maggie Schulte and Kacie O’Connor also reaching double digits with 13 and 11 respectively.

Wayne State ended the game making 40 of 72 shots for 55.6 percent, including 8 of 16 (50%) behind the arc. The ‘Cats were also 11 for 15 (73.3%) at the free throw line.

Wisconsin-Parkside’s top scorer was Carolina Rahkonen with 12 points followed by Ali Bettencourt with 10.

The Rangers shot 30 percent from the field on 21 of 70, going 6 for 28 from the 3-point line and 8 of 13 at the free throw stripe.

WSC held a 44-41 edge in rebounding over the Rangers thanks to seven boards from Paige Ballinger and six by Brittany Bongartz. The Wildcats held a sizeable 54-16 edge on points in the paint and 16-0 in fast break points.

The Wildcats were credited with 28 assists as Norling and Maggie Lowe each had six while Lowe was credited with four of Wayne State’s 12 steals.

Wayne State resumes play on Saturday, November 11 with a 4 p.m. game at Nebraska-Kearney followed by a Monday, November 13th 4 p.m. contest at UC-Colorado Springs.