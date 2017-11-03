Wayne State wins in sweep at Bemidji State

#22 Wayne State College used 11 kills from redshirt freshman Jaci Brahmer and 10 kills and 15 digs from sophomore Katie Stephens to sweep Bemidji State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening in Bemidji, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-9. WSC is now 17-10 and 10-7 in the NSIC while BSU falls to 3-23 and 0-17 in league play.

The Wildcats never trailed in the first set as WSC recorded 16 kills to post a 25-18 set win. Erin Gross and Brahmer each had four kills for the ‘Cats while Stephens had three kills, 10 digs and two service aces.

The second set was close early with seven ties and four lead changes, but the Wildcats pulled away for a 25-15 set win. Brahmer and Stephens each had four kills for the Wildcats while WSC forced eight BSU attack errors and held the Beavers to a -.034 attack percentage in the set.

WSC forced 11 Bemidji State attack errors in the third set as the Wildcats rolled to a 25-9 win to complete the sweep. Stephens and Brahmer had three kills apiece for WSC.

Wayne State finished the match with a .250 attack percentage, recording 39 kills with just 12 errors on 108 attacks while Bemidji State hit just .010 against the ‘Cats with 23 kills, 22 errors and 97 attempts.

BSU held a 55-49 edge on WSC in digs while the Wildcats had a 6-5 advantage in blocks. WSC had six service aces in the win.

Brahmer led the Wildcats in hitting with 11 kills and a .526 attack percentage. Stephens followed closely with 10 kills and 15 digs for her fifth straight double-double and eighth overall this season.

Junior setter Megan Gebhardt recorded 29 set assists and seven digs while sophomore libero Haley Kauth had 10 digs. Senior Bree Ackermann had three of Wayne State’s six aces while Stephens had two. Brahmer and Alyssa Ballenger were each credited with three blocks.

Wayne State close out their NSIC road trip Saturday afternoon with a 2 p.m. match at Minnesota Crookston.