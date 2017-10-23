Wayne State Volleyball remains ranked 20th

The Wayne State College volleyball team remained 20th in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 251 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches from across the country, marking the 111th consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State went 2-1 in road matches last week, winning 3-0 at Chadron State and 3-1 at Minnesota State while falling 3-0 at then #3 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be at home this weekend hosting Upper Iowa Friday evening at 6 p.m. and #17 Winona State Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest at Rice Auditorium.