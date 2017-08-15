Wayne State Volleyball ranked 13th in AVCA Division II Coaches Preseason Top 25 Poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 13th in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats received a total of 602 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the country. It’s the 103rd consecutive national ranking for the WSC volleyball program dating back to September 28, 2009.

Wayne State returns four starters from last year’s team that was 24-8 overall and qualified for the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament for the 11th time in 12 years. The Wildcats, ranked sixth in the NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll released August 3rd, open the 2017 season on Friday, September 1st facing Rollins (Fla.) at 11 a.m. in the Colorado Mines Tournament in Golden, Colorado.