Wayne State volleyball hosts St. Cloud State, #6 Minnesota Duluth in final home matches this weekend

The Wayne State College volleyball team will play their final home matches of the season this weekend, hosting St. Cloud State Friday at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, are 18-10 overall and tied for sixth in the NSIC with an 11-7 league mark to start the weekend.

SCSU is 16-12 and 8-10 in the NSIC while UMD starts the weekend with records of 22-4 and 15-3 in the league.

Earlier this season, St. Cloud State topped WSC in St. Cloud 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 on September 23rd while UMD defeated the Wildcats in Duluth on September 22nd 25-9, 18-25, 25-22, 25-10.