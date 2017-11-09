class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271280 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Wayne State volleyball hosts St. Cloud State, #6 Minnesota Duluth in final home matches this weekend

BY wscwildcats.com | November 9, 2017
The Wayne State College volleyball team will play their final home matches of the season this weekend, hosting St. Cloud State Friday at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest in Rice Auditorium.

The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, are 18-10 overall and tied for sixth in the NSIC with an 11-7 league mark to start the weekend.

SCSU is 16-12 and 8-10 in the NSIC while UMD starts the weekend with records of 22-4 and 15-3 in the league.

Earlier this season, St. Cloud State topped WSC in St. Cloud 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 on September 23rd while UMD defeated the Wildcats in Duluth on September 22nd 25-9, 18-25, 25-22, 25-10.

