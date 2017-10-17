Wayne State sweeps Chadron State

#20 Wayne State College posted a season-high attack percentage of .389 with eight service aces to take down Chadron State Tuesday evening in non-conference volleyball played in Chadron, Nebraska. Scores of the match were 25-15, 25-15 and 25-21. The Wildcats improve to 14-7 on the season with the host Eagles now 7-12.

In the first set, the Wildcats hit .435 with 12 kills to post a 25-15 win. Redshirt freshman Jaci Brahmer had four kills on four attempts with freshman Alyssa Ballenger recording two service aces to lead WSC.

The second set saw WSC lead from start to finish for another 25-15 set win thanks to six kills from Erin Gross. Ballenger and Katie Stephens each had two service aces for the Wildcats.

WSC had to rally in the third set as the host Eagles battled WSC until a late Wildcat rally gave WSC the sweep with a 25-21 set win.

The Wildcats trailed 14-10 and were still down 17-15 until scoring three straight points on a Chadron State attack error followed by back-to-back kills from Brahmer. After Chadron came back to tie the set at 20-20, WSC took the lead for good on kills from Megan Gebhardt and Katie Stephens to go in front 22-20.

Gross had six more kills in the third set to pace the ‘Cats followed by Brahmer with five.

The Wildcats registered a season-best .389 attack percentage with 44 kills with just 10 errors on 89 attacks while Chadron State hit .102 in the contest with 28 kills, 19 errors and 88 attempts.

WSC held a 32-28 advantage in digs and 6-3 in blocks while also serving up eight aces in the win.

Gross and Brahmer paced the Wildcats in hitting with 15 and 12 kills respectively. Gross finished the match with a .480 attack percentage while Brahmer hit a sizzling .688 with 12 kills and just one error on 16 attacks.

Sophomore libero Haley Kauth produced a team-high 12 digs while setter Megan Gebhardt was credited with 38 set assists. Freshman Alyssa Ballenger and sophomore Katie Stephens each had four service aces in the win.

Wayne State returns to Northern Sun Conference play this weekend with road games at #3 Concordia-St. Paul Friday night at 6 p.m. and Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.